  1. News

A spacecraft performed a life-extending operation on a satellite

By

For the first time, a spacecraft has docked with a satellite and moved it to extend its lifespan. This could help reduce the growing problem of space debris.

In February this year, the Northrop Grumman’s Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-1) spacecraft docked with the Intelsat 901 (IS-901) satellite, a privately-owned satellite used for communications which was running low on fuel and would not have been able to maintain its orbit. MEV-1 then took over the navigation of the satellite at the start of April, and has succeeded in raising its orbit by moving it to a new location over a period of six hours. This operated added five years to the lifespan of the satellite.

This is the first time that a satellite has had its life extended in this way without human intervention, and it sets an important precedent for how satellites could be maintained in the future.

MEV-1 captures IS-901
MEV-1 captures IS-901 to initiate the final docking of the two spacecraft. Northrop Grumman

Normally, when a satellite runs out of fuel or otherwise breaks or stops working, it is left in orbit but no longer used. With increasing numbers of satellites being launched, together this creates a problem of space debris. There are thousands of pieces of broken satellite, rocket boosters, and other bits of junk floating around our planet, some of them as small as bullets and some as large as buses. They are often traveling at very high speeds, so when two of these pieces collide, they explode in a shower of tiny pieces which exacerbates the problem.

Experts have coined the concept of “Kessler syndrome,” describing a scenario in which we could put so much junk into orbit around Earth that launching rockets would be difficult or even impossible.

MEV-1 docking
View of IS-901 satellite from Mission Extension Vehicle-1’s (MEV-1) “near hold” position during approach from approximately 20 meters with Earth in the background. The MEV successfully docked with the Intelsat 901 satellite on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Northrop Grumman

Projects like the development of the MEV-1 spacecraft can help alleviate this by servicing satellites that are reaching the end of the lives, allowing them to continue to be used for longer and meaning fewer new satellites need to be launched.

Tom Wilson, vice president of Northrop Grumman Space Systems, described the successful maintenance of the IS-901 satellite as a “historic event” and said in a statement, “Now that MEV-1 has successfully delivered on its mission to place the Intelsat 901 satellite back into operational service, we will continue to pioneer the future of on-orbit servicing through our multi-year technology road map leading to additional services such as inspection, assembly, and repair.”

Editors' Recommendations

Now-retired Spitzer telescope produces one last breathtaking image

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope took this image of the California Nebula on Jan. 25, 2020, five days before the spacecraft was decommissioned. The red and blue bands on either side of the image represent two different wavelengths of light; the gray area shows both wavelengths.

On May 27, NASA will launch a crew from U.S. soil for first time in a decade

spacex and nasa collaboration

See what the Hubble Space Telescope snapped on your birthday

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to perform an asteroid sampling rehearsal

This artist’s concept shows the trajectory and configuration of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft during Checkpoint rehearsal, which is the first time the mission will practice the initial steps for collecting a sample from asteroid Bennu.

Netflix makes Our Planet, other documentaries available for free on YouTube

Our-Planet-Netflix

Facebook’s newest reaction is a virtual hug

facebook care reaction hug

Halo 2 PC beta test invites going out today

Apple Music on the web exits beta and readies for the One World concert

Riot Games requires Valorant e-sports organizers to turn off blood

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 canceled for first time in 50-year history

Tiger King spinoffs streaming now and on the way

best new shows to stream this week tiger king joe exotic and

There’s one big reason why your stimulus check hasn’t come yet

Turbotax on smartphone

What the ‘Payment Status Not Available’ message means for your stimulus check

what the error message youre getting means for your stimulus check frustrated

Remdesivir: What to know about the ‘most promising’ COVID-19 treatment

Nintendo Switch firmware update reportedly hints at new dual-screen version