  1. News

Microsoft fails in effort to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations

By

Microsoft has failed in its effort to acquire the U.S. operations of popular social media app TikTok, the computer giant said on Sunday.

Microsoft was an early contender to purchase part of TikTok from its Chinese owner, ByteDance, but talks have evidently led nowhere.

The announcement comes just two days before President Trump’s deadline for ByteDance to sell its American assets or see the app banned in the U.S.

In a statement on its website, Microsoft said: “ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.

“We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests. To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combatting disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement.”

The company added: “We look forward to seeing how the service evolves in these important areas.”

Attention is now turning to Oracle, which is reportedly also in talks with ByteDance over the sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations. Digital Trends has reached out to the software giant to find out more and we will update this piece when we hear back.

This story is developing and will be updated …

Editors' Recommendations

Why your next leather jacket or bag could be made of fungus

Coeio is the startup behind these eco-friendly, mushroom-laced Infinity Burial suits

Apple creates a face mask for its employees

apple creates a face mask for its employees masks2

Facebook reportedly suffers outage in parts of U.S.

Facebook home page

The ’90s are back: Gateway laptops have been resurrected as Walmart exclusives

gateway laptops return as walmart exclusives ryzen 4000 creators series

PlayStation turns 25: A look back at the console’s biggest moments

Playstation 4 Gamepad on black background with color lights

Google’s new Fundo app gives creators and fans a new way to connect

googles new fundo app lets online creators host paid events google

Watch this sped-up launch-to-landing footage of a recent SpaceX mission

Portland bans private and public use of facial recognition tech

NASA celebrates 20 years of experiments on the space station

Muscular mice stay stacked even on the International Space Station

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series: News, rumors, and everything we know so far

AMD Radeon VII

Hispanic Heritage Month on Netflix: All the alternatives

netflix hispanic heritage month lineup 2020 selena the series feat 768x768

CES 2021 gets new dates, Verizon CEO to give keynote

episode 291 ces 2020 expo

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones and The Avengers actress, dead at 82

Home Depot has canceled Black Friday