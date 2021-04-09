  1. News

Online gambler wins 3-year legal battle for massive payout

By

How would you feel if you won a $2.3 million jackpot playing online blackjack and then the company operating the game refused to pay because it claimed the win was the result of a software malfunction?

Well, this is exactly what happened to Brit Andrew Green in 2018. Naturally, he couldn’t accept the explanation, and so he took it to court. This week, after a prolonged legal battle, the company has finally been forced to pay up.

It all started when Green, 54, won the jackpot on a game called Frankie Dettori’s Magic Seven on an app operated by British betting firm Betfred and its parent company, Gibraltar-based Petfre.

When he saw he’d won 1.8-million British pounds, Green made a beeline for his local pub to celebrate with friends, racking up a £2,500 ($3,400) bill in the process. Betfred even called up to offer congratulations on the win and offer financial advice.

But several days later, a company executive contacted Green to say the company wouldn’t be paying out as the app had suffered an error that caused the game to malfunction.

Instead, Betfred offered Green £60,000 ($82,000) as a goodwill gesture but insisted that he should never mention the incident again. But the online gambler refused the offer and went down the legal route in a bid to secure his winnings.

During the case, Betfred insisted that the software error, which prevented the game from properly resetting during Green’s gaming session, was covered by the game’s terms and conditions, the BBC reported.

But the court determined that the wording on this point was “inadequate” and “not transparent or fair” and therefore Betfred was not entitled to use this as an argument.

After hearing from both sides, the U.K.’s High Court this week ruled in Green’s favor, forcing Betfred to pay up.

“Mr Green won the jackpot three times whilst playing a game provided by one of our third-party suppliers,” the company said after the case ended. “The supplier reported a software problem to us and advised that we should withhold payment. However, we will abide by the court’s decision and not appeal. We would like to apologize to Mr. Green for the delay in receiving his money.”

In a statement, Green said the stress of the case had caused him to suffer both mentally and physically over the last few years.

“Along with my family, I have been through some very low times and become very down,” he said. “My physical health has also suffered badly, and I sometimes wished I’d never won this money because it was just making my life a misery.”

Green added, “The champagne can finally come off ice and be savored.”

Green’s lawyer said the ruling would “give hope to others who may be thinking that the big, rich guys always win.”

Editors' Recommendations

The Mac’s Apple Silicon processor transition: Everything you need to know

Apple WWDC 2020

The best kids movies on Netflix right now

Joe Manganiello and Paul Reubens in Pee-wee's Big Holiday

The best romance movies on Netflix right now

Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams in The Time Traveler's Wife

An interview with Zach King, the internet’s favorite illusionist

zach king computer screen illusion

Two new Razer Blade gaming laptops rumored to finally support AMD Ryzen 5000

razer blade 15 review 2020 05

Upcoming Roman Space Telescope could discover 100,000 new exoplanets

Illustration of a planet transiting its host star.

The Perseverance rover has found a weird green rock on Mars

A rock identified by Persverance

NASA spacecraft prepares to visit the metal asteroid Psyche

Engineers and technicians prepare to move the chassis of NASA’s Psyche spacecraft from its shipping container to a dolly inside JPL’s Spacecraft Assembly Facility just after the chassis was delivered by Maxar Technologies in late March of 2021.

Scientists discover X-rays coming from Uranus

A composite image of Uranus, combining data from the optical and X-ray wavelengths.

How to watch NASA drop its brand new spacecraft into a massive swimming pool

Engineers at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia begin a new series of four water impact drop tests with a test version of the capsule for NASA’s Orion spacecraft to better understand what Orion and its crew may experience when landing in the Pacific Ocean after Artemis missions to the Moon.

NASA’s Mars helicopter touches down on the Martian surface

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter can be seen here with all four of its legs deployed before dropping from the belly of the Perseverance rover on March 30, 2021, the 39th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

Hubble scientists update famous image of the stunning Veil Nebula

This image taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope revisits the Veil Nebula, which was featured in a previous Hubble image release. In this image, new processing techniques have been applied, bringing out fine details of the nebula’s delicate threads and filaments of ionized gas.

Here’s what the James Webb Space Telescope will study in its first year

Artist's impression of the James Webb Space Telescope