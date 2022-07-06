Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Starting today, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can download Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free until July 12.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! From 7/6 at 10 a.m. PT to 7/12 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can download and try the full Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game at no additional cost. Learn more: https://t.co/eO9SSaeg8I pic.twitter.com/D8cuekA1H9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 5, 2022

Nintendo tweeted out the announcement that all Switch Online subscribers would be able to download and play the entire Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game starting on July 6 at 10 a.m. PT. The offer will expire on July 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT, giving players just under six days to play the 2017 title.

If players wish to purchase the full game during this trial period, the game will be discounted to $10 and all progress will carry over. The title normally retails for $60.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a major departure from the typical Mario title, in which the Mushroom Kingdom has been invaded by Rabbids from the Rayman universe. Mario and his friends must team up with these new Rabbid companions in a turn-based tactical shooter similar to the XCOM series. An upcoming sequel, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, is scheduled to be released on October 20, so this trial makes sense to boost awareness for the series prior to launch.

Nintendo Switch Online has steadily been growing in value, with the main draw being the ability to play online and access to a growing catalog of classic NES and SNES games. The newer Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is an additional tier to the service that give subscribers additional benefits, most notably N64 and Genesis games, but has also been adding in free DLC to some of their most popular titles like Mario Kart 8 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

