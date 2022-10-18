 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

PayPal’s new Rewards feature adds Honey shopping discounts

Trevor Mogg
By

PayPal acquired rewards platform Honey several years ago and this week it announced it’s folding in Honey’s features and services into its own platform as part of the new “PayPal Rewards” offering.

Honey is a popular browser extension that trawls the web in search of deals, coupons, and promotional codes. It means that from this week, all earned points, gift cards, and PayPal shopping credits acquired in Honey will now be viewable in a new Rewards section in the main PayPal app, making it easier for users to manage their related finances while also taking advantage of new ways to earn points.

Points can be picked up through the use of the PayPal app or using the Honey extension to track down discounts. When it comes to cashing in points, 100 of them will get you $1, with the cash able to be transferred to either a PayPal Savings account, linked bank account, another individual or organization as a regular payment, and also to a charity.

Announcing the incorporation of Honey’s features into the PayPal app and also the launch of PayPal Rewards, the company said the new setup will build on the nearly $200 million that PayPal users have already saved this year via PayPal Honey-enabled cash back and discounts.

“With the financial challenges people face these days, brought on by rising prices and the need to tighten budgets, it can be frustrating to shop for everyday essentials or plan for the holidays,” PayPal executive Greg Lisiewski said in a release. “PayPal Rewards makes it easy to find sales, discounts, and great deals when making a purchase with PayPal — through cash back, discount codes, or other rewards.”

PayPal Rewards launches first in the U.S. and is being rolled out now via an app update.

PayPal acquired Honey in 2019 for $4 billion. The sum is still the most PayPal has paid for a buyout by some margin.

Editors' Recommendations

Social media scammers stole a huge amount of money in 2021
A person using a smartphone.
Check out the shopping experience at Amazon’s new retail clothing store
The interior of an Amazon Style store.
Texas parking payment problems now include scammy QR codes
QR Code scam alert.
This tech gear proved popular during Black Friday 2021
best amazon tech deals 5 25 2017 online tablet shopping
Nvidia RTX 40-series will let you ramp up the power draw for more performance
Render of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.
Logitech’s new webcams are an alternative to Apple Desk View
logitech brio 500 alternative to apple desk view 2
Tattooing could be pain-free thanks to new needle tech
Tattoos created by microneedle technology.
You probably can’t hit max clock speeds on AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X
The Ryzen 9 7900X sitting against a box.
This Microsoft Teams exploit could leave your account vulnerable
A video call in Microsoft Teams is displayed on a laptop.
Spellcheckers in Google Chrome could expose your passwords
Office computer with login asking for password and username.
Nvidia’s $200 Jetson Orin Nano minicomputer is 80 times faster than the previous version
Nvidia Jetson Orin Nano system-on-module.
Nvidia CEO’s response to the EVGA controversy may surprise you
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang on stage.
AMD’s GPU prices are dropping even below list
AMD Radeon RX 6900 graphics card hovers over an AMD red and black background.