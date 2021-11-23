  1. Social Media

Twitter taps big retailer for launch of new livestream shopping feature

Trevor Mogg
By

Twitter has teamed up with Walmart for the social media company’s first live shopping event.

The shoppable “Cyber Deals Sunday” livestream on iOS and desktop will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 28, with entertainer Jason Derulo hosting a 30-minute variety show featuring electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal décor, special guests, and more.

Twitter's new livestream shopping platform.
Twitter

Twitter says that as you watch one of its Live Shopping streams, you’ll be able to do things like explore the shoppable banner and shop tab on the livestream’s page, and also engage by posting tweets about what you’re watching.

You can also toggle between the latest tab and the shop tab throughout the duration of the livestream, and view it on the merchant’s website via an in-app browser so you can keep up with the broadcast while doing other things such as making a purchase.

Twitter said in a message posted online that livestreaming on its service “gives businesses the power to engage with their most influential fans, and adding the ability to shop into this experience is a natural extension to attracting and engaging with receptive audiences.”

William White, Walmart’s chief marketing officer, said the retailer has been “focused on charting new territory in shoppable livestreams” and through Twitter will be able to “meet customers where they are.”

In more developments related to Twitter’s e-commerce ambitions, the company also revealed that it’s expanding its shop module test to more brands following a limited launch last summer. The module appears as a carousel just below a brand’s profile and can be populated with a selection of its products.

Twitter will also start testing the Twitter Shopping Manager, a feature designed to help merchants get started with shopping on the site and described by the company as a “one-stop shop for managing how [products] show up on Twitter.”

Other social sites such as Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest are already exploring similar shopping features based around livestream formats, so it’ll be interesting to see whether Twitter can bring anything new to the table and make a success of its own effort.

Editors' Recommendations

The cast of 8-Bit Christmas on holidays, Nintendo, and oddities of the ’80s

Winslow Fegley screams in a scene from 8-Bit Christmas.

Graphics cards are still more than double their list price, report finds

Promotional photo of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

James Webb Space Telescope suffers another launch delay

James Webb Space Telescope

Best Black Friday Staples deals and sales for November 2021

Staples Store

Don’t wait for a Dyson hair dryer Black Friday deal — shop NOW

dyson hairbrush supersonic hair dryer

The best Dyson vacuum Black Friday deals you can shop today

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner cleaning mess on carpet.

The first Dyson V11 Black Friday deal is here — save $60!

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner cleaning carpet.

You’ll want to shop these Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals right now

The Lenovo Yoga 91 laptop with the screen showing a scene with lasers.

This TCL TV Black Friday deal is too good to miss — $550 for a QLED!

TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

Quick — Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort 45 for Black Friday

Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones.

Even the GoPro Hero 10 is discounted for Black Friday 2021

GoPro Hero 10 Rugged.

Don’t miss this fantastic Roomba i7 Black Friday deal at Walmart today

The iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum with smartphone app.

Save $300 on the Roomba s9+ in this crazy Walmart Black Friday deal

The iRobot Roomba s9 cleaning.