Roborock is well-known for its series of robot vacuum cleaners like the Roborock S7, but the company has recently branched into handheld vacuums. The Roborock H7 is its latest model, packed full of upgrades from the previous editions of Roborock’s handheld lineup.

The first improvement that the H7 boasts over its predecessors is improved cleaning power. With 480 watts of power, the H7 is capable of sucking even deep-set dirt out of carpets and rugs. You can use it to clean everything from your mattress to the interior of your car. If you’re worried about how this might drain the battery, don’t — the H7 can run for a full 90 minutes in Eco Mode and reach a full charge in just 2.5 hours. This is a 37% percent reduction in charge time requirements over the H6, allowing you to resume cleaning that much faster.

One of the downsides of handheld vacuum cleaners is the small dust bin. The H7 has an increased dust bin capacity of 500 milliliters. If that isn’t enough, users can connect disposable dust bags to expand the amount of storage capacity the H7 offers while reducing the amount of air pollution for allergy sufferers.

Perhaps the most impressive feature of the H7 is its ability to swap to different cleaning modes. By attaching the mop accessory (sold separately), you can switch the H7 from vacuuming to mopping mode. You can easily clean both hardwood and carpeted floors this way, pulling up both dust and ground-in dirt from the floor through a combination of the two modes.

The powerful filtration system means users can capture up to 99.99% of particulates as small as 0.3 microns, improving air quality inside the home and ensuring the particles do not escape the Roborock. This, combined with the low weight (the H7 weighs in at just 3.2 pounds), makes it an ideal choice for the homeowner who wants to keep both their floors and home clean.

The Roborock H7 includes a Magnetic Easy Store system called the Magbase that lets users store all of the accessories in in a single location and easily hang the vacuum cleaner up for charging when not in use.

The Roborock H7 will be available for purchase in the United States starting in July for $500.

