  1. News

Check out this robot restaurant built for the Winter Games

Trevor Mogg
By

China has built a robot restaurant for next month’s Winter Olympics to help minimize contact as part of measures to reduce coronavirus infections at the event.

But banish from your mind tany houghts of some wheel-based android trundling up to your table with a tray holding your meal. The one installed for athletes and media personnel attending the Beijing Winter Games uses complex robotic technology for the entire process, from kitchen to table.

The coolest part is the delivery process, which uses a system of ceiling-based tracks to automatically carry your meal from the kitchen before lowering it to your table. The footage also shows a robot preparing a burger meal and rice dishes in the kitchen, with a serving hatch offering another method of collection.

Check it out in the video below.

The high-tech restaurant will be located inside a bubble at the Winter Olympics that will separate athletes, media, and staff from the outside world for the entirety of the event, which runs from February 4 through February 20.

Organizers at the Games are also deploying a robot bartender that’s essentially a robot arm capable of everything from gentle glass handling to vigorous cocktail shaking.

As you can see in the video, after receiving an order, the robot bartender can mix and serve a cocktail within just 90 seconds, though with only one of the robots apparently in operation, the line for a drink may still be long.

China has been implementing strict COVID-19 policies, including targeted lockdowns and stringent border measures, in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

For the Games, a closed “loop” has been set up in a bid to eliminate any mixing with the general population, with venues surrounded by physical barriers aimed at keeping people apart. At the end of the event, the 19,000 locals who worked at the Games will have to quarantine for up to three weeks before they can return home.

Editors' Recommendations

This deal will convince you to try bone conduction headphones

best bone conduction headphones aftershokz aeropex open ear wireless 1

Newegg has fantastic gaming monitor deals today — but hurry!

Nixeus EDG 27inch screen from the front with text 'AMD Radeon Freesync'

Save up to $470 on Dell laptop deals for your small business

dell inspiron 15 3000 deal january 2022 laptop

Disney+ officially orders a new Percy Jackson series

Percy uses his powers as his two friends stand by him in The Lightning Thief.

Call of Duty to reportedly stay on PlayStation through 2023

A soldier wearing a gas mask in Call of Duty: Warzone

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked invites roll out for February 9

Samsung's Galaxy S22 invite.

Kyocera’s DuraSport 5G makes me miss the Galaxy S8 Active

The Kyocera Durasport 5G can survive cold temperatures.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 in Canada

An image from inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on a Vizio TV

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV in the living room.

Cherry has two affordable mice dedicated to work and gaming

A side view of the Cherry M.C 2.1.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Android TV

Walmart onn. Android TV streaming device

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on PlayStation

PlayStation 4 Pro, how to mirror from your devices to your TV

This is the cheapest Roomba deal we’ve seen in a while

iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum