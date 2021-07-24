Whether or not you’re planning to dive into the festival of sport that is the Tokyo Olympics, do take a moment to enjoy Omega’s wonderfully creative ad, titled Timekeeping and tradition: Omega meets Japan.

The exquisite 60-second sequence (below) uses Imagine Dragons’ 2015 song Dream for the soundtrack cleverly combines elements of Japanese culture with stylish shots of Olympic sports and Omega timepieces to produce something really rather special.

In its own words, the esteemed Swiss watchmaker describes the ad as “a split-screen celebration of split-second precision and enduring Japanese customs.”

The impressive piece of work, which has racked up more than 12 million views in a matter of days, has understandably wowed those who’ve watched it. One person wrote in the comments, “I would call this video perfection. What a beautiful idea about the use of imagery,” while another wrote, “This is an incredibly beautiful commercial. A masterpiece indeed.” Another said it was simply “one of the most incredible advertisements I’ve ever seen.”

Digital Trends contacted Omega to find out which creative agency is behind the ad but at the time of publication we hadn’t heard back.

Including the current event in Japan, whose opening ceremony on Friday, July 23 included several surprises for gaming fans, Omega has served as the official timekeeper at 29 Olympic Games since 1932. Across the decades the company has developed a slew of cutting-edge sports timekeeping technologies, among them the electronic starting gun, touch pads for swimming, and the Scan’O’Vision Myria — a photo finish camera that can take up to 10,000 digital images per second.

To find out more about how Omega has come to lead the field in sports timekeeping, and what it’s been doing to stay at the top of its game, check out this Digital Trends article that includes comments from Alain Zobrist, CEO of Omega Timing.

