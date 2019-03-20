Digital Trends
News

Fibaro smart devices are now compatible with the Samsung SmartThings hub

Patrick Hearn
By

If you check the “Works with SmartThings” tab on the SmartThings website, you’ll see 329 compatible devices listed. Today, that number has grown. Fibaro has announced integration with the Samsung SmartThings Hub, which means Fibaro’s full lineup of smart home sensors is now available to SmartThings users. The Samsung SmartThings Hub is one of the most popular smart home hubs on the market today, rivaled only by Wink.

Fibaro makes devices like the “smart implant,” a programmable tool that lends smart home-like capabilities to run-of-the-mill appliances. The smart implant is just one of the many devices Fibaro produces. While not all of Fibaro’s devices are completely compatible yet with the SmartThings platform, the following products are:

  • Fibaro Motion Sensor
  • Fibaro Door and Window Sensor
  • Fibaro Door and Window Sensor 2
  • Fibaro Dimmer 2
  • Fibaro Single Switch and Double Switch
  • Fibaro Wall Plug
  • Fibaro Flood Sensor

More devices will become compatible throughout this year, as Fibaro intends to bring all of its devices to the SmartThings system.

“Fibaro is thrilled to announce the new integrations with SmartThings and deliver full Fibaro device compatibility to one of the largest [Internet of Things] platforms in the U.S.,” said Dominik Jęchorek, head of Fibaro sales. “We look forward to furthering our integration within SmartThings and providing our smart home devices and solutions to new customers.”

Although Fibaro devices can be controlled via the Fibaro app, this integration with SmartThings means you can control all compatible devices from one place. SmartThings’ growing support of a variety of smart home devices only strengthens the hub’s position in the market and makes it a stronger contender against Wink.

Smart home hubs simplify the process of scheduling routines and controlling your smart home by giving end users a single point of control for all compatible connected devices. The majority of smart home devices operate on either the Z-Wave or the Zigbee protocol, so a compatible smart home hub acts as a go-between for the various devices. Rather than pulling up one app after another to turn off devices, users can do it all from the SmartThings app. You only need to press the “turn off the lights” button once and every connected bulb will go dark.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Stranger Things' season 3 is coming! Here's everything we know so far
Up Next

The history of Battle Royale: From mod to worldwide phenomenon
google unveils stadia streaming service
Gaming

Google’s Stadia lets you stream big-time games from nearly any device

At GDC 2019, Google unveiled Stadia, a game streaming service that lets you play games on PC, tablets, smartphones, and TVs. Stadia looks to open up gaming to everyone, removing the need to buy additional hardware.
Posted By Steven Petite
2019 Fiat 500 Abarth
Cars

Fiat wants to transform the cheeky 500 city car into an urban Tesla

Fiat is finally preparing a new 500. Scheduled to make its debut in early 2020, the retro-chic city car will go electric in part to comply with looming emissions regulations.
Posted By Ronan Glon
ranipill human test 800 3120
Emerging Tech

Inflating smart pills could be a painless alternative to injections

Could an inflating pill containing hidden microneedles replace painful injections? The creators of the RaniPill robotic capsule think so — and they have the human trials to prove it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
google stadia gdc all the news stadiaconference
Gaming

Here’s all the news from the Google Stadia GDC presentation

Google announced its new game streaming service Stadia during GDC 2019. Here is all the news from the event, including news on YouTube streaming and quickly accessing your favorite new games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Movies & TV

Stranger Things season 3 teaser proclaims it's almost feeding time in Hawkins

With a sophomore season as strong as its first, Stranger Things is now moving on to season 3. Here's everything we've learned so far about the Netflix series' upcoming third season, premiering in July 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
disney 21st century fox merger deadpool interview 0013
Movies & TV

Disney completes its $71.3 billion purchase of 21st Century Fox

Now that Walt Disney Company has closed its $71.3 billion purchase of 21st Century Fox's movie and television assets, what does this future hold for franchises like X-Men, the Fantastic Four, The Simpsons, and the rest?
Posted By Rick Marshall
apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance small business screen 03192019
Computing

Yes, Apple’s new iMacs look great, but they do have one glaring problem

With processors ranging up to the eight-core Core i9, the 2019 iMac update looks like a pretty solid upgrade to Apple's classic all-in-one. But hidden in the details of the product page, there's one outdated component Apple is holding onto.
Posted By Luke Larsen
hellboy
Movies & TV

In the new Hellboy clip, a giant problem leaves our favorite demon unimpressed

Hellboy is returning to the big screen in April 2019, with Stranger Things actor David Harbour taking on the title role. Here's everything we know so far about the reboot of the franchise.
Posted By Rick Marshall
pandora record labels streaming industry spotify apple interview 7
Home Theater

Pandora now lets you mess with the secret sauce for its music playlists

Pandora introduced a new feature called Modes, allowing subscribers to pick between six different algorithms that determine what the popular music streaming service will decide to play.
Posted By Parker Hall
genius pack supercharged carry on kickstarter 3
Mobile

Genius Pack Supercharged will power up your phone and tablet simultaneously

With enough juice to power a smartphone up to four times and dual USB charges, the Genius Pack Supercharged carry-on bag can charge two devices simultaneously. The bag also uses eight 360-degree wheels and has a tough exterior shell.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
patreon is having another go at changing the way it charges creators
Business

Patreon is having another go at changing the way it charges creators

Patreon messed up pretty badly the last time it tried to change its payment system. Now it's having another go, though this time the changes mainly affect future sign-ups rather than its current community of creators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Waymo One
Cars

Waymo boosts robo-taxi plans with new service center in Arizona

Waymo has announced plans for a facility in Phoenix, Arizona, that will help to service, maintain, and grow its fleet of autonomous Waymo One cars. The vehicles operate as part of the company's robo-taxi ridesharing service.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
vivint car guard setup
Cars

Vivint’s Car Guard keeps tabs on your vehicle when you’re not in it

A simple plug-in that you can place in just about any vehicle, Vivint's new Car Guard will automatically detect if your car is bumped, towed, or stolen and will alert you about it.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
crystals space drugs iss
Emerging Tech

A silver bullet is being aimed at the drug-resistant superbugs on the ISS

A bacteria which is benign here on Earth can mutate into a drug-resistant superbug once it enters space. Now this problem is being tackled by a team of microbiologists who have found a way to inhibit the spread of bacteria in the ISS.
Posted By Georgina Torbet