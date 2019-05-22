Digital Trends
News

Has purpose become a punchline? Among startups, the debate rages

Nick Mokey
By
startups purpose collision 2019 frank cooper alain sylvain

Can tech companies really change the world for the better, or has Silicon Valley’s do-gooder posturing gotten out of hand?

Depends who you ask.

At Collision 2019 in Toronto, the startup conference where tech luminaries from journalist Kara Swisher to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have come to talk tech, it’s a sticky issue that’s bubbling up everywhere. At one panel discussion, Alain Sylvain, founder of the strategy and design consultancy Sylvain Labs, and Frank Cooper, chief marketing officer of investment firm BlackRock, offered their perspectives on the scale of the problem, and what do about it.

“Big companies have weaponized purpose,” Sylvain said. “They’ve exploited it from a marketing point of view, to try to tap into people’s soft spots.” His contention: Purpose should be core to a company’s entire existence, not merely a PR wrapper.

While Google’s “do no evil” motto comes immediately to mind, the problem extends outside tech. Sylvain pointed to Gillette’s recent “Best a man can be” ad campaign as an example of do-goodism gone awry. While the campaign encouraged men to take responsibility in the wake of the #metoo movement, Sylvain contends it didn’t reflect the company on any deeper level.

“That was just a campaign,” he said. “They didn’t really adopt that philosophy as an organization.”

Contrast that with Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ad campaign, which, he says, takes a stance. “By aligning with a celebrity that only appeals to half the population, Nike made a political commitment,” he said.

What’s the difference? “Behavior. That’s the difference between exploiting purpose and committing to purpose. It goes beyond marketing to something more operational.”

BlackRock’s Cooper agrees. “You have to worry about behavior more than words. How do you get it into the bloodstream of a company?”

Startups, Sylvain says, can be particularly vulnerable to posturing. “The CEO of the startup is desperate and just looking for a shortcut to get out the gate. They see the need for purpose to just attract attention quicker.”

Cooper agrees. “Right now, there’s no real pressure. In fact, a lot of startups will state a purpose, don’t live that purpose, and there’s no real penalty. There’s one company which will remained unnamed, that actually did it for years, after year, after year. They would state a purpose, be caught out violating that purpose, apologize, and go back to violating the purpose again, with very little penalty.”

But he doesn’t want companies to shy away from striving to do more than make money. “All good things in life can be misused and abused. Medicine can be misused and abused. Food and beverage can be misused and abused.”

How do we fix it? “It’s about the end customers, and the pressure they put on corporations to make the right choices,” Sylvain said. “As consumers, that is probably our greatest political currency, is the way we shop and buy things.”

Cooper sees it coming more from within. “I think the employees have much more power than they realize,” he said. Sylvain agreed, citing Theranos as an example of a company that unraveled from the inside as employees revealed its lies.

But even if consumers and employees hold companies to a higher standard, they still need to answer to a higher power: Investors. “Investors have to change their mindset first,” Cooper conceded. “As long as investors decide they want short-term profit, everyone is going to dance to that tune.”

“You can’t break it if the whole system is designed for short-termism.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
how starship technologies created delivery robots feat
Emerging Tech

The rise and reign of Starship, the world’s first robotic delivery provider

Excited about the impending delivery robot revolution? If so, you need to get familiar with Starship Technologies, the company which pioneered the whole thing. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

FCC chairman and commissioner support the T-Mobile and Sprint merger

T-Mobile and Sprint are getting closer to merging. After a few failed attempts, the two companies announced their merger at the start of 2018. The new T-Mobile could be better positioned to take on the likes of Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Christian de Looper
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best shows on netflix street food featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (May 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
wyze bulb
Smart Home

Wyze’s next ultra-affordable smart device is an $8 light bulb

Budget smart home device manufacturer Wyze has done it again, announcing Tuesday that it is taking orders on an $8 smart light bulb. The bulb, now available for pre-order exclusively through the app in a limited access run, ships in June.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2
Computing

Amazon’s one-day sale takes up to 69 percent off wireless accessories

Looking for a mechanical keyboard or a better mouse to take your gaming experience to the next level? You can now save up to 69 percent on these accessories through Amazon's sale. These prices are only good for today, so act fast!
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Alex Stamos, former CSO of Facebook, is interviewed by Recode's Kara Swisher
Social Media

Facebook gets a bad rap, former exec says, but we should break it up anyway

The rise of hate speech, the trolling, the comment on Facebook? Not Facebook's fault, says Alex Stamos, the social network's former chief security officer. But the site should still be broken up, he says.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
apple new macbook pro available now with touch bar
Computing

Apple’s updated MacBook Pro may be twice as fast, but can it handle the gains?

Apple refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup, delivering up two twice the performance improvements. The 15-inch model tops out with an eight-core ninth-generation Intel processor and discrete AMD graphics alongside a slightly tweaked keyboard.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport
Cars

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport uses cameras to spot off-road obstacles

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport gets a host of new tech features, including a camera system that shows what's underneath the car. It also gets a mild-hybrid powertrain to improve gas mileage.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Uber vs. Lyft
Mobile

Lyft’s new safety features include an in-app 911 panic button

In an effort to improve the safety of its ridesharing service, Lyft is rolling out several new safety measures that include an in-app panic button so riders can quickly and easily make an emergency call.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
olympus tough tg 6 news lifestyle 10
Photography

Olympus launches Tough TG-6 waterproof compact, and we’re not entirely sure why

With a spec sheet nearly identical to that of its predecessor, we're having a hard time figuring out what's new about the Olympus Tough TG-6. A new flash diffuser and fisheye adapter were also announced.
Posted By Daven Mathies
tusimple autonomous trucks truck right angle
Cars

USPS taps self-driving big rigs to move mail between cities

The United States Postal Service is teaming up with autonomous-truck company TuSimple for a trial using its self-driving big rigs to transport mail between depots in Arizona and Texas.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

Cardinal Red Galaxy S10 doesn't appear destined for the U.S.

Samsung 2019 flagship smartphone lineup is here, and there aren't just two phones as usual — there are four. There's the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, as well as a new entry called the S10e, as well as the Galaxy S10 5G.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Limebike Escooter
Cars

Cover your risky riding with Voom’s A.I.-driven insurance for e-rides and drones

Voom wants to protect your assets. An outgrowth of drone insurance provider Skywatch, Voom covers user risks for short-term mobility platforms. Without insurance, an hour riding an e-scooter or piloting a drone could end in financial ruin.
Posted By Bruce Brown