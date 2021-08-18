  1. News

Meet the team behind one of the world’s most impressive humanoid robots

By

Boston Dynamics has offered a fascinating look inside the workshop at the center of its astonishing Atlas robot.

A six-minute video from the Massachussetts-based robotics team highlights Atlas’s various skills that enable it to move just like a human.

We also get to see the team tinkering with five-foot-tall Atlas as they tirelessly hone its existing abilities while also adding new ones.

A big focus of the Atlas team is parkour, a training discipline that involves tackling an obstacle course. No, it’s not for the roboticists to keep fit. Rather, it’s a task designed to push Boston Dynamics’ bipedal robot to its limit as it hops and leaps between the various challenges.

And yes, there are plenty of trips and tumbles along the way but every mishap helps the team to further improve Atlas’s abilities.

“Robots crash a lot, it’s not the robot just magically deciding to do parkour,” Boston Dynamics’ Benjamin Stephens explains in the video. “It’s kind of a choreographed routine, much like a skateboard video or a parkour video where an athlete has practiced these moves dozens or hundreds of times to get to that exciting capability, so we’re kind of doing the same thing with Atlas, exploring how to push it to its limits.”

You can check out Atlas’s most recent parkour run below, and highly impressive it is too …

Stephens describes Atlas as “a platform for us to do R&D on,” adding, “As an Atlas team we’re encouraged to push that platform to its limits, like do the most crazy, exciting, high-powered stuff we can do with it, and so we’re always expanding and pushing the limits of Atlas’s capabilities, then hopefully by extension, extending the capabilities of the company as well.”

Considering the team’s focus on R&D, it’s perhaps little surprise that Atlas is yet to follow in the footsteps of Spot, Boston Dynamics’ robot dog that’s now commercially available for a range of tasks across various industries. But if Atlas does ever find a role outside the workshop, deployments could include search and rescue operations across challenging terrain, or the exploration of potentially hazardous facilities such as nuclear power plants.

Atlas and Spot made a rare joint appearance at the end of last year when they performed a dazzling dance routine to The Contours’ Do You Love Me in another demonstration of the robots’ remarkable skills.

Editors' Recommendations

Watch this FPV drone take on the world’s highest waterfall

watch this fpv drone take on the worlds highest waterfall angel falls video

Best cheap Microsoft Office deals for August 2021

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

Watch astronaut’s tour of the space station’s newest module

The interior of the space station's new Nauka module.

Best Staples deals and sales for August 2021

Staples Store

Intel teases the design of its Arc Alchemist GPU in the coolest way possible

A thousand drones in the night sky, aligned to resemble a dual-fan graphics card.

Nissan’s Z goes back to the future with retro styling, modern tech

Rear three quarter view of the 2023 Nissan Z.

The M1X Mac Mini may have been delayed to 2022, contradicting recent reports

Leaked image of the upcoming M1X Mac Mini.

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for August 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

What’s new on Hulu in September and what’s leaving soon

A scene from the trailer for the Y: The Last Man series on FX.

Heading back to school? Change these laptop settings first

Laptop running Windows 10.

Samsung upgrades the Galaxy A52 5G with a stronger chipset, new mint color

Samsung Galaxy A52 from the back.

Apple’s Fall Event: What to expect from the upcoming launch event

A purple iPhone 12.

Dell XPS 15 laptops and XPS desktops get major price cuts today

dell xps 13 15 back to school sale last minute