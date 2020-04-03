Do you brush your teeth for long enough (and with the right technique)? If you’re like most people, probably not. According to Talo, over 50% of Americans have gum disease, and the source of that disease lies in the way people brush – – with a side-to-side motion rather than an up-and-down one. Talo is a smart, half-mouth toothbrush that adjusts to your mouth and claims to clean your teeth in roughly 20 seconds.

The adjustable nature of the brush means it can fit any size mouth. The Talo gently cleans along the gum line to avoid irritating the gums. Most importantly, the Talo uses the Bass Technique recommended by the American Dental Association—it holds the brush at a 45-degree angle to the front of the tooth to achieve the ideal motion to clean not only the front but the sides of teeth.

The bristles move along a set of guides that allow them to reach all parts of your mouth. There is no movement required of the user; just hold the brush in place for ten seconds, remove it, and switch positions. The Talo smart toothbrush does the work for you. According to the company, this is the only toothbrush that replicates the “gold standard” of brushing and is able to tackle your teeth in just 20 seconds.

The bristles are soft in order to avoid irritating the gum line, and the cartridges can be easily swapped out after three months of use. The Talo is said to last for eight days of use on a single charge.

The Talo smart toothbrush is expected to retail for $195, but is currently on Kickstarter with an early bird pledge of $120. The company also offers add-ons to your purchase like additional cartridges. Be aware that pledging money to a Kickstarter is not a guarantee of production or delivery.

The Talo smart toothbrush makes several bold claims, but if the device follows through on what it promises then it will be a worthwhile investment. After all, two minutes might not sound like much time, but it adds up after a while. Imagine what you could do with all the extra time if you only needed to brush for 20 seconds per day (and without worrying about the ire of your dentist.)

If you’re interested in learning about other electric toothbrushes, Digital Trends has collected the best electric toothbrushes for 2020 here.

