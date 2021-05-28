  1. News

Twitter confirms cost of Twitter Blue subscription service

By

Twitter has quietly confirmed the existence of its Twitter Blue subscription service, dropping a reference to it in its listing on the iOS App Store.

Under the in-app purchases section at the bottom of the listing, the social media company says Twitter Blue will cost $2.99 a month.

At the current time, it seems the feature is being made available to select users as part of a test phase, according to Jane Manchun Wong, the app researcher who earlier this month broke the news of the incoming subscription service.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, May 27, Wong described herself as becoming “the first paying Twitter Blue customer.”

She confirmed that the new subscription service offers a choice of color themes and different colors for the Twitter app icon (see Wong’s screenshots below). A reader mode that presents threads in a way that’s easier to read is on its way, the researcher said.

Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store

For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer 😅

Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons

Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE

&mdash; Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

Wong hasn’t yet confirmed the existence of other features that she suggested would be incoming in a post earlier this month, though we’re assuming subscribers will be getting more for their money than just new color choices.

In other words, Twitter Blue will probably include something called Collections that lets you quickly save particular tweets for easy access later on.

There could also be an “undo” function that gives you a moment — probably between 5 and 30 seconds according to how you set it up — to stop a tweet from going live should you spot a typo in your text, or perhaps have second thoughts about the content of your post. The undo button is probably the closest Twitter is going to get to an edit feature, which for years many users have been crying out for.

Notably, the monthly $2.99 for Twitter Blue doesn’t appear to have any effect on ad visibility. We were expecting that signing up to Twitter’s new subscription service would banish ads from the feed, but Wong said in a later tweet that she’s “not coming across signs of ads reduction at the moment.”

Twitter Blue isn’t yet showing on Twitter’s Google Play listing for Android. It’s early days, so we should know soon if the feature will land at around the same time, or if those with Android phones will have to wait longer for Twitter’s new subscription service.

Editors' Recommendations

The latest version of Google Chrome is now up to 23% faster

google chrome

Dying Light 2: Stay Human release date set for December

dying-light-2-release-date-set-for-december-2021

Microsoft Edge will provide pricing history of products for online shoppers

microsoft edge 91 rolls out ways to save money version

The best live TV streaming services: Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and more

best streaming TV service

Cryptic new Sonic The Hedgehog game coming in 2022

new sonic the hedgehog game 2022

First RTX 3080 Ti benchmarks put it ahead of the $1,500 RTX 3090

nvidia rtx 3090 3080 3070 announced

Nintendo games are officially becoming high school esports

Splatoon 2 Splatfest

Acer brings a powerful update to its Predator Orion PC gaming desktops

Acer Predator Orion 3000

These 3 new Predator gaming displays are large, fast, and ungodly expensive

acer three predator gaming monitors x28 x38s cg437ks k m79i6a

Acer’s new Swift X is an ultrathin laptop with the RTX 3050 Ti under the hood

acer launches new swift x and travelmate p6 laptops sfx14 41g 02

Acer launches the first 17-inch Chromebook, and it’s just $380

acer launches 17 inch chromebook model 317 cb317 1h t lifestyle 01

Acer’s oddest laptop, the ConceptD 7 Ezel, just got a powerful upgrade

acer conceptd 7 ezel rtx 3080 laptop 5 pro cn516 72p lifestyle 01 720x720

Nintendo reportedly plans to reveal Switch Pro before E3

nintendo new switch lite model fcc joy con drift blue