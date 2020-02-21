News

How to watch UFC Fight Night 168: Felder vs. Hooker with ESPN+

We’re a couple weeks away from the next big pay-per-view MMA event, but this weekend, fighting fans are looking forward to an exciting new UFC Fight Night in Auckland, New Zealand. UFC Fight Night 168: Felder vs. Hooker is set to air this Saturday only on ESPN+, and if you don’t have ESPN’s premium streaming app yet, now’s the time to sign on. Read on to find out more about the UFC Fight Night 168 main card and how you can watch it online.

After a long wait, the world of sports broadcasting finally caught up to the rest of the streaming world when ESPN+ launched a couple years ago, giving mobile users an ocean of content right on their phone, tablet, or PC – no cable subscription required. This premium streaming service is a special boon for fight fans around the globe, as ESPN has built a close relationship with fighting promotions like the Ultimate Fighting Championship and Top Rank Boxing. to the point where now, ESPN+ is the only place to find big pay-per-view events like the upcoming UFC 248 PPV on March 7.

The main event at UFC Fight Night Auckland is a lightweight match between American Paul Felder (17-4, ranked sixth in the lightweight roster) and New Zealand native Dan Hooker (19-8, ranked seventh), two young but accomplished combatants. Both men are entering the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 168 following wins: Felder has won five of his last six bouts including his last two, and Booker has taken victories in six of his last seven matchups (and has also won his two most recent fights). As usual, there are 13 fights in total planned across the main and preliminary cards, and you can peruse the complete lineup here.

UFC Fight Night 168: Felder vs. Hooker is scheduled to air this Saturday, February 22, with both the main and preliminary card fights airing via ESPN+. The preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. ET with the main events starting a few hours later at 7 p.m., and if you’re looking for a way to stream UFC Fight Night Auckland this weekend, then now’s the perfect time to sign up for ESPN+. It rings in at just $5 per month or an even cheaper $50 per year, but if you’re a cord-cutter interested in a more complete streaming package, then this $13/month bundle offer gets you ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (and saves you 25%).

