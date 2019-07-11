Digital Trends
News

What Skylab taught us about space research, 40 years later

Allison Matyus
By
what skylab taught us about space 40th anniversary

Thursday is the 40th anniversary of Skylab falling back to Earth. While most people know it as America’s first manned space station, its influence extends much further.

Skylab launched May 14, 1973 and orbited the Earth 2,249 times before it fell to the Earth’s surface, landing in a remote part of Australia on July 11, 1979. 

“Skylab’s biggest legacy was that it was a teaching tool,” author and filmmaker Dwight Steven-Boniecki, who directed the documentary Searching for Skylab, told Digital Trends. “It completely rewrote the book on solar physics.”

Boniecki said he directed the film “to bring light to the lesser known achievements of the space station and its lasting legacy for space exploration. 

Bonjecki said that the scope of work and research conducted on Skylab shaped space research forever.

The NASA astronauts who occupied Skylab looked at solar flares for the first time, observed a comet that was the very first time a celestial object had been seen from outer space, observed cyclones and hurricanes to get a better understanding of how to predict them, and took more than 170,000 photos of the Sun and 46,000 photos of the Earth.

Images taken of the Earth from Skylab have even helped with mineral exploration, leading to the discovery of copper mines. 

“[The astronauts] had eagle eyes for these things that we take for granted today,” Bonjecki said. 

When you think of Skylab, though, most people think the station physically impacting Earth, and not necessarily its impact on research. Bonjecki said that since it went into space closely after the Apollo 11 moon landing, most people were already “unimpressed” by space exploration. 

“Skylab itself didn’t really have a hype. It’s a forgotten era because it falls in the shadow of Apollo 11,” he said. “In the collective consciousness, if you compare it to walking on the moon, it’s like, ‘So what?’” 

Bonjecki also attributes people’s lack of interest in Skylab because of the Watergate scandal that occurred around the same time. He said much of the media was devoted to covering that, rather than the space station. 

But Bonjecki was always interested in Skylab’s discoveries and histories. 

“I was terrified that Skylab was going to hit my house as a young 10-year-old boy living in Australia since we knew that Australia was in the flight path,” he said. “When I woke up the next morning it was all over the news that it had impacted Australia and it had become a media frenzy all over the world.” 

Since then, Bonjecki pored over the research, the photos and the videos that were captured on Skylab, eventually creating his film. He said he reviewed 600 plus hours of footage, including rare footage shot on the space station itself.

Bonjecki said he hopes his film helps people get a better understanding of Skylab how it’s impact science over the past 40 years. 

“They left no stone unturned in regards to data they could collect [on Skylab],” he said. “The sheer amount of data that was found is astounding.” 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

T-Mobile 5G rollout: Here's everything you need to know
Prime Day Deals 2019
Deals

Best Prime Day deals: Echo, Xbox, and Apple Watch discounts are already here

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Closing the Loop
Mobile

Samsung, T-Mobile to recycle an old phone for every S10e sold in the Netherlands

A Dutch company called Closing the Loop has persuaded Samsung and T-Mobile to trial an offsetting scheme whereby new phone purchases are offset by the recycling of old scrap phones that would otherwise end up in landfill.
Posted By Simon Hill
Home Theater

JBL’s Google Assistant-powered Link Bar now available for purchase

The JBL Link Bar is a soundbar that features built-in Google Assistant support as well as Android TV functionality, meaning it might be the only thing you need to plug into your TV.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Simon Cohen
sigma fp worlds smallest full frame mirrorless camera news featured
Photography

Under 1 pound, Sigma Fp is the world’s smallest full-frame camera

Built around the Leica L mount and using a 24-megapixel sensor, the Sigma Fp is Sigma's first full-frame mirrorless camera and the smallest such camera in existence. It can shoot 18 fps bursts and offers 12-bit RAW video output.
Posted By Daven Mathies
2018 lexus lc500 hero
Cars

Lexus will reinvent its design language as it electrifies its full line

Lexus plans to release an electrified version of every nameplate in its lineup by the year 2025. The term electrified is broad; it includes hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric, and hydrogen cars.
Posted By Ronan Glon
graphene filter
Emerging Tech

Scientists use bounced lasers to determine whether a glass of water is pure

Scientists have come up with a high-tech method to work out whether water is pure using bounced lasers and sonar technology. Here's how it works — and what could make it so useful.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile completes its first 600MHz 5G test using a commercial modem

T-Mobile's 5G network officially launched in the U.S., though it's not with the 600MHz frequency we were all expecting, but with millimeter wave, just like Verizon's existing 5G network.
Posted By Christian de Looper
How to make a subreddit
News

Reddit is finally back online after an hours-long desktop outage

Reddit is back online for desktop users after an hours-long outage early Thursday morning. Reddit's status page said it was still investigating some residual issues, so users may still have some trouble accessing the site. 
Posted By Allison Matyus
sigma launches full frame mirrorless lens series pphoto 35 12 dg dn a019 2
Photography

Sigma’s new full-frame mirrorless lenses mix bright apertures and smaller bodies

Sigma already adjusted 11 existing lenses to fit full-frame mirrorless cameras — but now the company is launching a line dedicated to the more compact body style. The Sigma 35mm F1.2 Art is the company's brightest aperture lens yet.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint's growing 5G network is now available in Chicago

Sprint has launched its next-gen 5G network in a handful of cities, but more are on the way soon. But the 5G network it's using is a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple watch tips tricks apps
News

Apple disables Apple Watch app that let people listen in on your conversations

Apple disabled the Walkie Talkie app for the Apple Watch after reports that a vulnerability could allow users to tap into another person’s iPhone and eavesdrop on conversations without their consent. It's the latest in a string of…
Posted By Allison Matyus
Apple MacBook 13-inch Touch Pad
Computing

Evidence mounts that Apple will kill the MacBook’s butterfly switch keyboard

It’s fair to say Apple’s butterfly keyboard has been a disaster, and a new patent adds to the evidence that Apple is ready to ditch it in favor of the scissor switch. Will it really kill the butterfly switch or just try to improve it?
Posted By Alex Blake
sotck photo of Macbook Pro
Computing

Apple rolls out a silent Mac update that removes Zoom’s local web server

Video conferencing app Zoom has a serious security flaw involving Mac webcams which allows websites to launch video calls and turn on webcams without users' permission. Apple is rolling out its own update to fix the issue.
Posted By Anita George
farmbot diy agriculture gardening robot express feat 3251132
Smart Home

Like Roombas for your garden, these robots automate home farming

FarmBot announced two new DIY agricultural robots that aim to help you garden and farm more efficiently. Both the FarmBot Express and Express XL offer more coverage, allowing you to grow even more produce.
Posted By John Velasco