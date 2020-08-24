Zoom reported a “partial outage” of meetings and webinars Monday morning, just as many schools are beginning to rely on videoconferencing to reopen remotely due to the pandemic.

According to Down Detector, the outages started around 5 a.m. PT on Monday morning, just as adults and students would have been logging on for the day’s classes and meetings. The service’s status page lists Aoom phone, chat, website, and recording all as operational, so only meetings and webinars have been affected so far. However, even the partial outage has left many users affected while working and learning from home.

Users took to reporting on Twitter after their attempts to log in and join video meetings were unsuccessful. While the outage is currently being reported worldwide, many students in the United States will be hit especially hard, since schools and colleges are set to resume virtually this month.

In fairness, who could ever have predicted that the first day of classes at thousands and thousands of schools across the country would put such a heavy load on Zoom? — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) August 24, 2020

Getting ready to teach first day of class and get this email. ???? pic.twitter.com/9U20dhUOzq — Robert L. Tsai (@robertltsai) August 24, 2020

“If you’re having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix,” the company said in a tweet. “We’re so sorry about the inconvenience.” Zoom referred customers to its status page, which as of 7:30 am PT still showed outages.

@zoom_us is down in South Africa! Ouch. Feels quite painful for this customer. https://t.co/IMU7cowkRk — Michelle Ashen (@Michelle_Ashen) August 24, 2020

In a comment from a Zoom spokesperson to Digital Trends, the spokesperson said ” “We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

So ZOOM is out campus wide. My laptop is buzzing, phone melting down….I would cry, but I decided to laugh and have a cup of tea. — Mark Zeigler (@fsuzeigler) August 24, 2020

At 11 a.m., Zoom announced it was deploying a fix to restore service. While this restored service for some users, the outage is still affecting others. Zoom’s status page still lists partial outages for zoom meetings, webinars, and web client and portal pages.

Thanks for hanging in there! We are deploying a fix now. Service should be restored for some users and we’re continuing to complete the fix for any users still impacted. We're sorry about the disruption. Follow https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more.

