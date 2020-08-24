  1. News

Zoom goes down just in time to kick off the workweek

By

Zoom reported a “partial outage” of meetings and webinars Monday morning, just as many schools are beginning to rely on videoconferencing to reopen remotely due to the pandemic.

According to Down Detector, the outages started around 5 a.m. PT on Monday morning, just as adults and students would have been logging on for the day’s classes and meetings. The service’s status page lists Aoom phone, chat, website, and recording all as operational, so only meetings and webinars have been affected so far. However, even the partial outage has left many users affected while working and learning from home.

Users took to reporting on Twitter after their attempts to log in and join video meetings were unsuccessful. While the outage is currently being reported worldwide, many students in the United States will be hit especially hard, since schools and colleges are set to resume virtually this month.

“If you’re having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix,” the company said in a tweet. “We’re so sorry about the inconvenience.” Zoom referred customers to its status page, which as of 7:30 am PT still showed outages.

In a comment from a Zoom spokesperson to Digital Trends, the spokesperson said ” “We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.  We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

At 11 a.m., Zoom announced it was deploying a fix to restore service. While this restored service for some users, the outage is still affecting others. Zoom’s status page still lists partial outages for zoom meetings, webinars, and web client and portal pages.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more.

Editors' Recommendations

The most common Zoom problems and how to fix them

zoom privacy feature freeze active users meeting office

TikTok sues Trump administration to block pending ban

tiktok logo next to trump

Twitter labels Trump’s unverified claims on mail drop boxes for breaking rules

Trump Twitter

Apple won’t force WordPress app to offer in-app purchases

wordpress vulnerability version 472 plug in

Zvox’s new soundbar is like a magnifying glass for TV and movie dialog

Zvox AccuVoice AV157 TV Speaker

Ben Affleck returns as Batman in new movie, The Flash

Ben Affleck as Batman

Uber and Lyft shutdown averted in California after court decision

Demon’s Souls remake might be a launch title, according to South Korean rating

How to watch the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention online

What is QAnon and where did it come from?

Lightroom update for iPhone and iPad deleted photos and presets

lightroom app update for ios deleted photos and presets in this photo illustration an adobe logo seen

NASA begins search for mystery air leak on the space station

international space station astronauts return home after undocking of sts 132

Blue Origin delivers mockup of new lunar lander to NASA

blue origin lunar lander mockup nationalteam jsc 2

Citizen scientists discover 100 cool worlds close to Earth

New Fortnite tournament pokes fun at Apple App Store ban