Resident Evil 4 VR is coming just in time for Halloween

Resident Evil 4‘s VR edition is finally coming to the Oculus Quest 2 on October 21. That means that the horror classic will be out just in time for Halloween this year.

Resident Evil 4‘s VR edition is a new take on one of the most popular horror games of all time. For the first time since the game was ported to the Nintendo Wii, players are able to go into Resident Evil 4 with full-motion control. However, the VR edition goes one step further by switching the game from a third-person perspective to a first-person one.

To use items such as health packs, Leon’s knife or gun, or ammo to reload, players will look to their body to grab items from a holster, belt, or pouch. The inventory system has been revamped alongside those changes, as players will be able to physically arrange their inventory as they see fit.

As expected, players will aim their gun and slash through infected with a combat knife with full-motion control as well. That’s good news for fans of the series who swear by the game’s Nintendo Wii port, which is often cited as one of the best versions of the game.

Resident Evil 4‘s new VR edition was announced in April at Capcom’s 25th Anniversary Resident Evil Showcase. It later got a deep dive in Oculus’ first-ever VR gaming showcase. Little news has come out about the game since then.

Resident Evil 4 makes its first-person VR debut with Resident Evil 4 VR on October 21 for the Oculus Quest 2 headset.

Editors' Recommendations