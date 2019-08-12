Opinion

Is it still coming? The Samsung Galaxy Home has an uphill battle

John Velasco
By

Samsung’s Unpacked event is over. All of the attention and focus were naturally centered around the company’s family of Note 10 smartphones, with a few mentions about some other gadgets and new partnerships. Yet, it was the absence of the Samsung Galaxy Home that caught my attention the most during yesterday’s big event.

And rightfully so. It’s something worth revisiting given how Samsung teased its smart speaker during last year’s Unpacked event for the Note 9. It really begs the question if it’s still coming out or not. As we’ve seen through the years, Samsung is capable of delivering gadgets beyond our wildest imagination, but at the same time, it has also been known to rush the process — resulting in a couple of serious repercussions.

Many of us view the Samsung Galaxy Home in the same vein as any other smart speaker, one that’s driven by an intelligent voice assistant service paired with an incredible sound system. In a way, it appears elementary, especially for a company with billions of disposable cash to throw into development, but Samsung’s actions lead us to believe otherwise.

samsung galaxy home uphill battle coming soon

It’s powered by Bixby

Do I need to say more? At the heart of it all, the Samsung Galaxy Home will leverage the company’s own Bixby virtual assistant service. Even though it’s been a long while since I’ve checked out one of Samsung’s flagships that are Bixby compatible, I rarely ever settled on using Bixby over the alternative. Today, we have Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant as the dominant forces in the voice assistant service space. All of them have proven to be versatile, allowing us to command an army of smart connected gadgets in our homes — in addition to keeping us informed about our routines.

Google in particular has done a phenomenal job at integrating Google Assistant into nearly every Android powered smartphone. During the times I did use Bixby on Samsung’s smartphones, I often just resorted to using Google Assistant because of how deeply intertwined it is with the Android ecosystem. Why bother trying something else when you’re already ingrained into something familiar? At Samsung’s Unpacked event for the Note 10, the company played several videos on repeat prior to its start, showing off Bixby being employed on Samsung’s devices. Indeed, it made it seem intuitive, but I still don’t know one person who uses it religiously like they did in those videos.

note 9 bixby
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Entering a crowded market

Samsung is a force to be reckoned with in the smartphone space, amassing a decent piece of the pie, but it’s facing stiff competition in the smart speaker space. Both Amazon and Google have invested heavily in their respective offerings, providing consumers with a decent selection to choose from. Chances are you’ll find one of their entry-level smart speakers in every home, either the Google Home Mini or Amazon Echo Dot, which are more accessible to consumers because of their lower prices.

Then again, the Samsung Galaxy Home is meant to compete with speakers such as the Amazon Echo, Google Home Max, and Apple HomePod. Samsung’s offering will more than likely accomplish the same task as those other speakers by appealing to audio aficionados that take pride on sound quality. Apple isn’t shy about some of the challenges it faced in this area, seeing that HomePod sales haven’t been quite as robust as anticipated — resulting in a price drop back in April 2019.

Samsung needs to take this into consideration when launching the Galaxy Home, because this speaker needs to remain competitively priced and functionally adept.

amazon echo dot sengled smart light 3rd generation sandstone with 2 bulb kit by 03
Echo Dot 3rd generation

Coming down the wire

Samsung most recently stated that its Galaxy Home speaker is on tap for a release sometime in the 3rd quarter of this year. We’re just about at that cusp, but as much as I was anticipating an official release date during Unpacked, I was disappointed that there was no mention of it — not even a whisper! I reached out to Samsung about the matter, divulging only a vague tease about a plausible launch. The representative I reached out to regarding the matter said, “We’re continuing to refine and enhance the Galaxy Home prior to launch, and look forward to sharing more with Galaxy fans soon.”

Each passing day gets us closer to the most crucial time of the year for many companies: the holidays. Samsung needs to play its cards right if it intends to gain traction in this market. I’m crossing my fingers that the year-long timeframe will yield solid results for the speaker, but only time will tell if these refinements add anything substantial enough to make it prized over the other existing options.

Should Samsung be afraid? Absolutely! We’ve seen already how rushing things to market was met with disastrous results (think the Note 7 debacle). Furthermore, Samsung has exited key markets that it thought it would be successful in, like the mirrorless camera market, which adds even more scrutiny to how it’s handling the Galaxy Home.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The NY Times is blowing smoke: Toothpaste poisons more people than vaping liquid
Up Next

Amazon discounts this snazzy Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch by 29% less
spider man far from home into the verse multiverse black suit
Movies & TV

What Spider-Man: Far From Home reveals about Phase 4 of the MCU

Spider-Man: Far From Home brought Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close while offering a few clues about what to expect from the MCU in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame.
Posted By Rick Marshall
samsung galaxy watch 42mm weather widget
Deals

Amazon discounts this snazzy Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch by 29% less

The Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch usually wears a $350 price tag but Amazon hands it over to you for 29% less. This is your chance to be pretty in pink (or rose gold for that matter) for the sale price of $246.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
samsung galaxy tab s3 11
Deals

Amazon chops $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, S Pen included

From entertainment and creativity to productivity, there’s so much you can do with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. Grab the black version today on Amazon at the discounted price of $449 while in stock.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung galaxy note 10 plus vs iphone xs max s pen
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max: Which is worth your $1,000?

With a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, and powerful internal hardware, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is a force to be reckoned with. But is it powerful enough to take down Apple's largest phone, the iPhone XS Max?
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus
Mobile

What I like and what I don’t like about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus

We've unpacked this year's Note update and Samsung has delivered something special in the shape of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. It mostly delivers on expectations, but there are misses and disappointments. Here's what I like and don't like.
Posted By Simon Hill
trailblazing television series primetime friends
Home Theater

Netflix paid $100M to keep Friends, but viewers may pay the highest price

Netflix reportedly paid $100 million to keep '90s sitcom Friends on its service for another year, but the cost consumers might have to pay for access to their favorite shows and movies down the road could be much, much higher.
Posted By Rick Marshall
episode 154 facebook project libra particpants 1200x675
Computing

Facebook’s Libra could be dead on arrival, if India stands by its proposed ban

The government of India has announced that it is considering a ban on Facebook's new cryptocurrency, Libra. Without this key market, the success of the burgeoning cryptocurrency is in serious doubt.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
4k tv deals - TCL Roku
Home Theater

How Amazon and Google’s streaming feud helped make Roku the streaming king

Amazon and Google are finally playing nice when it comes to streaming, with YouTube now available on Fire TV devices, and Amazon Prime Video available on Chromecast. Here's how remaining agnostic helped Roku leap ahead of the pack.
Posted By Parker Hall
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings
Home Theater

Netflix built a TV empire without ads. Here’s why it’s time to consider them

In an increasingly compacted and complex streaming landscape, Netflix is going to have to once again innovate to stay at the head of the pack. While adding commercials would be met with controversy, it could just be a saving grace.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
google pixel 4 bezel design is not a crime artist render
Mobile

No, the Pixel 4’s bezels are not a major crime against smartphone design

Leaks have shown us what the Google Pixel may look like from the front, and the bezels around the screen have sent the masses into a panic, claiming the design is outdated and ugly. Except it's not, and here's why.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Why recent hacks show Apple’s security strength, not its weakness

It may sound strange, but the recent stories about vulnerabilities in Apple’s security could be good news for the firm. That’s because they went a long way to highlighting its strengths -- and the strengths it has traditionally had over…
Posted By Alex Blake
james bond movie directors daniel craig new casino royale
Movies & TV

The new 007 is a woman. What does this mean for James Bond’s future?

According to the latest rumors, the new 007 will be played by Lashana Lynch, a black woman, in Bond 25, but don't worry. Ian Fleming's macho, womanizing superspy isn't going anywhere.
Posted By Chris Gates
cats trailer uncanny valley
Movies & TV

Cringeworthy Cats trailer reminds us we’re not out of the Uncanny Valley yet

The first Cats trailer offers a disturbing reminder of how easy it still is for films that rely heavily on CG effects blended with human performances to slip into the Uncanny Valley of troubling visual elements.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Opinion

Enough is enough: It’s time to break up big tech companies

Antitrust investigations are needed when a business’ sheer bulk is abused, when innovative smaller companies are squashed, and when consumers are impacted. And frankly, that’s a very real problem in the tech world today.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan