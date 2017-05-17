Adidas’ latest goggles are designed for hard-charging mountain bikers

Why it matters to you The Backland Dirt goggles were specifically built to keep all the hazardous liquids and debris out of your eyes while biking.

Just in time for the start of the summer mountain biking season, Adidas introduced its first bike-focused pair of goggles. Based on the company’s popular line of Backland ski and snowboarding goggles, the new Backland Dirt promises to deliver a high level of durability and performance to the enduro and downhill rider, while keeping mud and other debris out of a rider’s eyes.

The challenge that Adidas faced when creating the Backland Dirt goggles was to make them lightweight while still maintaining a high level of durability. To that end, the company used shatter-proof polycarbonate lenses and an impact-resistant frame that should allow them to stand up to all but the most serious punishment. This also makes the goggles a good choice for riders who need a high level of protection on the trail but don’t want to strap a thick, heavy set of eyewear to their face.

When designing the Backland Dirt, the team at Adidas knew that it could borrow heavily from its winter designs but that the needs of a mountain biker are very different than those of a skier. To that end, the company replaced the standard strap with one that incorporates silicon into its fabric to help it stay in place better. As a result, Adidas says the new goggles will stay firmly attached, even when wearing a mountain bike helmet with a full facemask.

The Backland Dirt’s wraparound design is meant to keep them streamlined and looking good, while also offering a wide field of vision. The goggles are ventilated to allow cool air to pass through and the lenses are also fog-resistant to prevent them from steaming up. Inside the goggles, Adidas has created a dual-layer auto-fit foam system that helps dissipate sweat. That same liner can be quickly and easily removed when a rider gets back home, allowing them to throw it into the laundry for cleaning.

Available in a variety of colors ranging from red, blue, purple and clear, the Backland Dirt mountain biking goggles even feature a removable nose guard. The goggles are available now and are priced from $100 to $130, depending on the lens options selected.

Find out more at adidassporteyewear.com.