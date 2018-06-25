Light on range and weight, the AM1 ebike is the perfect commuter

Share

The ebike industry is booming and while established companies like Specialized or BMC Switzerland continue to release quality products, smaller brands are joining the movement with their own unique and innovative designs. The latest comes from a company called Analog Motion which took to Kickstarter to launch the sleek and minimal AM1. While much of the variety on the market tends to scream ebike, the AM1 makes use of a subtle and classic design.

Retailing via Kickstarter for $665, the AM1 not only looks the part but is also one of the more inexpensive ebikes available — though there are a few noticeable reasons why. The first glaring difference to many modern ebikes is the fact it’s only a single speed. As we’ve seen with so many other ebike options, it’s not the least bit rare to see them run at least a few thousand dollars, but the lack of a true range of gears could explain the modest price tag.

Another area where Analog Motion figured to save production costs concerns its onboard battery which offers just a 20-mile range — a far cry from a bike like Riese & Muller’s Delite nuvinci which offers riders a dual-battery setup that gets upward of 130 miles. However, according to the brand’s Kickstarter page, the smaller battery was intentional in order to “create a compact motor that gets rid of gears altogether.” Thanks to this lower capacity battery (which means it’s also lighter), the AM1 weighs a minuscule 30 pounds, which is something only expertly built electric road bikes have been able to accomplish.

But where the AM1 truly stands out is with its progressive pedal sensor. Whereas many pedal-assist bikes simply kick in the motor once a rider begins pedaling, the AM1’s integrated sensor increases or decreases power depending on how much effort is being exerted. Put plainly, slower pedals decreases power while pedaling faster kicks it up a notch. Additionally, the amount of assist that kicks in can also be adjusted, allowing owners to choose whether they want a leisurely ride or a sweat-inducing workout.

Analog Motion offers four different varieties of the AM1 consisting of the aforementioned AM1 ($665), the AM1 step-through ($665), the AM1+ ($861), and the AM1+ step-through ($861). The brand’s “plus” options differ just slightly from the standard model, offering 30 percent more pedal-assisted boost, an LCD display (the AM1 features an LED display), disc brakes, and the option to choose a wheel color. All models do allow users to fully customize the bike by altering its color, changing the handlebar design, opting for fenders, or including storage baskets.

Early bird adopters are able to pre-order any version of the AM1 now but won’t be able to actually ride it until February 2019 — if the product ever actually sees the light of day. Thus far, Analog Motion has amassed $364,837 in funding, surpassing its modest goal of $33,157.