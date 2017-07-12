Asics Gel FujiRado shoe loses the laces, adopts the Boa System instead

Why it matters to you Nothing ruins a good run like untied laces, but these new Asics trail running shoes want to do away with that problem for good.

Outdoor enthusiasts are likely already familiar with the Boa System, that clever laceless process that allows you to tighten your snowboard boots, hiking boots, and other such gear that you want to keep snug, without any need to fiddle with knots and tangles. But now, the twist-to-tighten mechanism behind Boa is coming to another kind of footwear — your running shoes. Meet the new Gel FujiRado, the latest trail running shoe from Asics that trades laces for Boa’s new TX4 closure system, so you never have to be slowed down by the need to tie your shoes.

The Boa System is comprised of three parts: an instant release dial, which allows for a precise fit; lightweight yet strong laces; and low friction guides that help create a smooth closure. When you want to tighten your laces, just push down on the Boa button to engage the system and turn to tighten. When you need to get out of the shoe, just pull the button up for quick release.

The Gel FujiRado also comes with a so-called “mono-sock,” described as an “elastic internal sleeve which replaces a traditional tongue providing a ‘sock-like’ fit.” It’s also meant to keep out debris while you’re running on trails, and hold your foot to the platform, allowing you to leap and bound over any terrain. Weighing in at just 10.6 ounces, the shoe also features SpEVA midsole material and a higher-density AHAR outsole.

While Asics may be the first shoe company to take advantage of the Boa system, it will by no means be the last. In fact, Boa is also collaborating with New Balance to make a shoe for sprinters. And while it’s been a time-consuming process (over 80 iterations spanning five years), it looks like such a shoe will soon be coming to fruition. Boa is also collaborating with Under Armour for a shoe unique to that brand.

But for the time being, if you’re interested in checking out what Boa has already accomplished by way of its partnership with Asics, you can grab a pair of the Gel Fujirados yourself for $130. After all, there’s nothing like a new pair of shoes to motivate you to hit the trails.