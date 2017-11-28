Stay comfortable all ride long in a pair of the best snowboard boots available

Oh, the importance of snowboarding boots. Is it even possible to count the ways? A nice pair of boots turns your day into a heavenly montage of cozy lines and cushy powder turns, underscored by warm, toasty feet. An inferior pair creates a horror sequence of frozen toes, cramped ankles, and smothered circulation — that aching band of ankle numbness known only to snowboarders (especially those who’ve ridden with cheap or ill-fitting boots).

Your boots are a critical part of your winter gear closet and it’s imperative they fit you specifically — your foot shape, fit preference, and riding style. If you’re sending off giant cliffs, for example, you want something stiff enough to absorb hard landings. If you’re lapping the park, you want a flex that feels playful and offers solid connectivity. If you’re charging through choppy terrain, you want soles that absorb chatter and smooth out your ride. And if you’re hiking ridge lines or scurrying along icy traverses, you want traction you can trust with your life (literally).

Above all, you want a comfortable boot that’s cozy enough to wear in the lodge and possibly even to bed. In short, just like with snowboards, you want the best snowboard boots you can possibly find. Here is a list of the best snowboard boots available.

Ride The ’92 ($400) The Ride ’92 packs all the features imaginable from the top of the food chain without the stiffness. Even the staunchest of believers in traditional laces should give the ’92 a look with its Tongue Tied Boa system, which utilizes two independent dials for a custom fit. The top dial adjusts the top, outer section of the boot, while the side dial connects to the tongue to operate the lower portion and pull your heel into the heel cup. If you want an even more customized fit, the ’92 has a heat-moldable Intuition liner — just take it into the shop and you’ll walk out with a pair of boots tailor-made for you. Michelin even provided the Peak Sole, which keeps you surefooted anytime you’re not strapped into your bindings. Buy it now from: Amazon Backcountry

K2 Ender ($231) The K2 Ender is one of those “best of both worlds” type of boots. On top of being playful — yet solid, lightweight, and supportive — it features a blend of traditional lacing on the outside with a Boa Conda on the inside. This combo lets you dial in an uber-customized fit, depending on your foot shape and preferred snugness. The inner lacing on the liner also allows you to pop the Boa when you’re on the chairlift, thus giving your feet a break in between rides. K2’s Vibram outsole and Harshmellow midsole technologies fight together like soldiers in battle to destroy shock, delivering stellar dampening control. The heat-moldable Intuition liner boasts a soft-fleece interior for comfort and coziness, offering a form-fitting, mid-flex boot with an awesome feel. This is a great all-around boot for intermediate and advanced riders alike. Buy it now from: Backcountry

DC Travis Rice ($400) Travis Rice is a legendary backcountry rider, so it’s all but given that his boot yearns for big lines. An award-winner and industry favorite, DC’s Travis Rice recently added traction beads under the heel and footbed, making its backcountry grip even grippier. Moreover, the boot’s asymmetrical design features a reduced footprint, meaning it allows wearers to lean deeper into edges without the risk of drag and catch. This model is known for having a comfy, broken-in feeling right out of the box, resulting in a soft, cozy feel while maintaining a stiff, aggressive flex. The double Boa, aka DC’s H3 coiler platform, delivers micro-adjustability at three key contact points: Mid-shin, ankle, and top-of-foot. It’s equipped with dryness technology called Aerotech, which uses vents inserted into the shell and liner to suck out moisture while you ride, keeping your feet warmer and less prone to end-of-day stink. Add to that a storm flap overtop which prevents snow from piling up on your laces and you’ve got a toasty, snug ride. Buy it now from: Backcountry Amazon

Adidas Samba ADV ($250) Calling all skaters and park rats: We’ve found the ultimate snowboarding boot for you. If you love the flexy feel of your everyday skate kicks, as well as their high-level responsiveness, the Adidas Samba is one of best boots for this niche. Always one of the softest boots on the market, its 2018 ADV upgrade made it even softer. Not only does it boast a playful feel, the Samba has a skate-inspired aesthetic which scores big on style points. Traditional laces offer flexibility and customization when dialing in your fit, while a 3D-molded tongue wraps your shin and leg, offering enhanced stability. Paired with the solid, heat-moldable Ultralon liner and articulating technology in the ankle zone, your toe-side turns feel sound and supported. In addition, the new version also boasts a super grippy Continental rubber outsole. The drawback to all the extra connectivity is that the struggle’s real when it comes to chatter. These boots don’t offer great dampening features, so avoid them if you want to stomp big landings with total ease. However, if you’re looking for a pair of buttery, skate-like kicks that make you feel one with your boot and board, the Samba ADV is worth checking out. Buy it now from: Amazon Backcountry