Winter is coming. Prepare to carve it up with the best snowboards

Just when you think you’ve caught up with the latest in snowboarding technology, it changes again. Fads cycle in as new materials are developed or people dabble in new ways of training, boots and bindings change, helmets and goggles get better, hell, even colorways morph into new palettes and previously unseen shapes and designs shift the landscape. So, what about the snowboards themselves?

At the moment, surf-inspired styles continue to dominate the powder scene, featuring widening noses and an ever-expanding range of tail shapes. There are poppy park boards with pressy noses, free-riding slayers stocked with backcountry slash-tech, and an expansive array of all-mountain shredders. There are so many exceptional choices out there, it’s difficult to narrow it down to the absolute best snowboards; however, we’ve managed to pull out a handful that we think perform a notch above the rest. Here are the best snowboards currently on the market.

Coalition Snow Queen Bee (Women’s) If you’re tired of women’s snowboards which are essentially men’s boards shrunken in size and slapped with a pretty graphic, you need to check out the Queen Bee from Coalition Snow — a Lake Tahoe-based company founded by women, run by women, and who makes equipment exclusively for women. This tough-as-nails, all-mountain boss is a no-apologies alpine ripper built with a full birch wood core and enough grit to last all season. Made with rocker at the tip and tail, the Queen Bee rides like butter and feels as if Coalition Snow custom designed it just for you. Part of this feeling in the board is attributed to its hybrid camber profile that offers a floaty, chatter-free ride while still delivering reliable grip and edge control. It has camber between the feet which provides stability and its solid flex allows it be robust enough to charge downhill at whatever speed you fancy. Take this board into the park, pop it out onto groomers, or dip into the trees or side country — wherever your fantasies take you, this board offers a stellar ride. See it

Gnu Klassy (Women’s) Th Gnu Klassy comes via retired pro rider Kaitlyn Farrington, who, aside from being the first female rider to pull a backside 1080, also managed to snag a U.S. gold medal for women’s half-pipe at the Sochi Olympics. It’s no surprise her namesake board is fun and poppy while also being aggressive and hard-charging, designed to slay whatever conditions the sky throws down. With Mervin’s XC2 hybrid profile that places rocker along the waist wich blends to camber underneath and outside the feet, the board is solid and grippy while still having a lot of flex. Its aspen-poplar wood core is lightweight yet still powerful, and the board knows how to initiate turns with ease. This is a snowboard that holds its own in the park and pipe if that’s where you decide to take it but also stands out when rallying around the other parts of the hill. See it

Burton Skeleton Key (Men’s) Many boards market themselves as the go-anywhere, do-anything, all-mountain type of board. In reality, finding a stick that rips corduroy as well as it surfs powder is a rare discovery. If the elusive all-mountain deck does exist, the Burton Skeleton Key is it. This fish-tailed quiver killer does just about everything — and does it better than most of its peers. Blending elements of similar Burton boards like the Con Artist and Flight Attendant, the Skeleton Key’s directional design delivers power and precision on the groomers while managing to float over powder like an alpine hoverboard. If you’re after slashing powder turns, this has 10 millimeters of taper to help its nose pop out and keep the board afloat. Back on-piste, the camber underfoot offers great grip and stability while the slightly extended waist makes carving turns smooth and precise. The board’s Dualzone EDG wood grain at the toe and heel edges adds to the board’s responsiveness and, with a flex rating of 6, it’s bendy enough to feel playful yet solid enough to plow through chop. The recycled sintered WFO base sucks up wax and keeps you hard-charging and fast as hell. Although beginners may find the Skeleton Key tricky to maneuver, the intermediate and advanced rider will truly enjoy the ride. See it