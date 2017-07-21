Avionics looks to the past for inspiration when designing its V1 electric bike

Why it matters to you The Avionics V1 features a retro design that is mixed with an electric drive system capable of reaching speeds of up to 32 mph.

We have seen a lot of different ebikes from a number of different companies over the past few years, but we haven’t seen anything quite like the Avionics V1 before. The bike has all of the traditional trappings we have come to expect from an electric model in terms of high-tech components, but those elements are overshadowed by a retro look that is sure to turn heads on the road.

The first thing that most people will notice about the V1 is its surprisingly unique aesthetic. Avionics has gone with a minimalist design that includes sweeping lines and an extremely low profile that makes the bike look like it was ridden right out of the 1930s. The company then took the aesthetic one step further by building the V1’s brake levers, fork covers, seat, motor case, and other elements from Jatoba wood, which not only allows it to stand out from the competition but adds a touch of class to the entire package too.

Despite its throwback looks, however, the V1 has some decidedly high-tech components hidden away in its frame. For instance, the bike is outfitted with a 5000-watt, brushless electric motor that is capable of achieving pedal-assisted speeds of up to 36 miles per hour. That drive system is powered by a 24 Ah lithium-ion battery, which gives it a range of up to 75 miles and a recharge time of under three hours. In general, this is a little faster and further than most other ebikes can go on a single charge.

The V1 also comes equipped with more traditional cycling components as well, including 203-millimeter disc brakes and 26-inch tires on both the front and back, as well as a chrome-plated headlamp capable of putting out as much 1,000 lumens of light. A bank of 18 COB LEDs serves as the bike’s tail light as well, offering an output of up to 15 lumens while is enough to help passing motorists identify riders more quickly, helping them to avoid an accident.

At the moment, it is unclear what the price and release date for the Avionics V1 will be. The company says we can expect pre-orders to begin in September when an Indiegogo campaign is expected to launch. Early-bird adopters are promised a 40 percent discount when that happens but for now, we will just have to be patient.