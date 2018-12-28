Digital Trends
Outdoors

The best heated jackets

These surprisingly affordable heated jackets will keep you toasty all winter

Kraig Becker
By

The advent of heated jackets is a real game-changer when it comes to staying warm while outside during the winter. These coats combine some of the best materials and insulators from the outdoor industry, with integrated heating elements, and efficient battery packs to create a cozy option for those who simply can’t stand the cold. Wearing one is lot like having a heated blanket that you can take with you anywhere, making those chilly morning a bit easier to accept.

It wasn’t all that long ago that heated jackets were a bit of a novelty, but now there’s a number of good options to choose from. Not all of those jackets are created equal however, and some offer better technology and performance than others. If you’ve been considering adding a heated jacket to your wardrobe these are the ones should be on your short list, deftly mixing form and function to fend off frigid conditions.

Ravean Down X Heated Jacket ($300)

best heated jackets ravean jacket down x

Ravean was one of the first companies to show that a heated jacket could actually look fashionable and functional at the same time. As such, its Down X model includes some nice features in addition to its integrated heating elements. For instance, as its name implies, this coat uses down insulation to keep the wearer warm even when it isn’t powered on. It also comes with a removable hood and thumb loops to keep your hand warm, and it is made from fabrics that are weather-resistant too. Its included battery pack offers as much as 10 hours of on-the-go warmth and can be recharged in less than 90 minutes thanks to its 12-volt wall adapter. Best of all, the Ravean Down X will turn heads on the street with its good looks and clean design.

Amazon | Ravean

8K Flexwarm Heated Hoodie ($316)

best heated jackets 8k flexwarm mens hoody

Available for both men and women, the 8K Flexwarm Heated Hoodie is everything you could ask for in a heated jacket, and then some. It features three temperature settings and three different warming zones, which can be turned on independently of one another using the built-in control system or a smartphone app for iOS and Android. That same app allows users to adjust the temperature to the exact setting they want as well, foregoing the three built-in presets. The included USB battery pack can provide as much as 13 hours of warmth, which compares favorably to most other heated jackets on the market. A second USB port on the battery pack can help keep your phone charged while on the go too. Sizes range from small to XXL, with four colors – black, green, white, and blue – to choose from.

Flexwarm

Dewalt Heated Softshell ($177)

best heated jackets dewalt softshell jacket

Mostly known for designing cordless drills, saws, and other tools , Dewalt has its own line of heated jackets as well. Unsurprisingly, those jackets are made for use at a cold jobsite, although they can just as easily be used for running errands around town or hiking a trail too. Dewalt’s heated softshell uses the same battery packs as its power tools, providing up to 7 hours of warmth on a single charge. The coat also features three temperature settings, four heating zones, and two built-in USB ports for charging other gadgets too. Made from wind and water-resistant fleece fabrics, this jacket was made to not inhibit motion in any way, while offering a trim, body-hugging fit.

Amazon

Ororo Sports Heated Jacket ($165)

best heated jackets ororo sports jacket

Built to be an active softshell for use in the outdoors, the Ororo Sports Heated Jacket is wind and water resistant, comes with a soft fleece liner, and has a detachable hood. It also features an athletic cut designed that doesn’t impede motion while hiking, climbing, or mountain biking. The jacket’s heating elements, which include three temperature settings are nicely placed in the chest and back to provide maximum warmth to the wearer’s core. This jacket doesn’t ship with a battery pack included, which means you can use one that you already have if you so choose. Alternatively, Ororo will sell you one with 5200 mAh of power for an additional $70. That portable charger can provide up to 8 hours of heat on a full charge.

Amazon | Ororo

Gobi Heat Shift Snowboard Jacket ($259)

best heated jackets gobi heat shift jacket

Gobi Heat (formerly Dragon Heatwear) has released a heated jacket called the Shift that was built specifically with snowboarders in mind. As a result, it has some interesting features that other heated jackets don’t, including pit-zips for venting excess warmth, an integrated snow skirt to keep powder from reaching the interior, and a helmet compatible hood too. Beyond that however, the Shift also features five independent heat zones, with one on the back and four on the front, for increased coverage. An included battery pack reportedly offers up to 9 hours of useage on a single charge, with low, medium, and high temperature settings.

Amazon | Gobi Heat

Bosch 12V Max Heated Jacket ($200)

best heated jackets bosch jacket

Another power tool manufacturer that has its own line of heated jackets and apparel is Bosch. The company’s 12V Max Heated Jacket uses the company’s 12-volt battery packs to power the integrated heating system, which has three temperature settings and a 6 hour runtime. With its five pockets, built-in tool belt, and USB port for charging a smartphone, this jacket is made for use around the jobsite, although its rain and wind-proof fabrics allow it to pull double-duty on the trail too. Athletic and stylish looking, this jacket is a favorite amongst contractors and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best sleeping pads
Up Next

The best gaming headsets of 2018
limes app based bike sharing service arrives in the uk lime e
Outdoors

Google Maps makes it easier than ever to find a Lime bike or scooter

Google Maps has added a new feature that helps you find a Lime bike or scooter in just a few taps. The feature currently works in 11 U.S. cities served by Lime, with more coming next year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
rei end of year sale
Deals

REI’s end-of-year sale saves you 50 percent off the best backpacks and more

REI is your one-stop shop for the best outdoor gear for your next backpacking adventure. REI is offering an end-of-year sale with discounts on cycling apparel, footwear, jackets, and more but hurry because this sale only lasts until January…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Deals

The best iPhone deals for December 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (December 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
fitness apps for Android
Mobile

Find your best self with our favorite health and fitness apps for Android

Need a little extra help getting into shape and avoiding the donuts? These 20 fitness apps for Android will turn your phone into a pocket-sized workout companion capable of beating you into shape.
Posted By Simon Hill
Outdoors

Snooze soundly anywhere you lay your head with the best sleeping bags

A proper sleeping bag has the ability to make or break a camping or backpacking trip. Here are our picks for the best sleeping bags on the market to help you choose the correct bag for any type of outdoor adventure.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Ultrasound technology can greatly reduce number of bats killed by wind turbines

Wind turbines are a great source of renewable energy, but they also have an unfortunate bat-murdering problem. Fortunately, echolocation-blocking technology may be able to help. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
biolite fire pit on beach
Outdoors

Best holiday gifts for the outdoor junkie on your list

Have an outdoorsy person on your list and not sure what they need? We've hand-picked our favorite outdoor gear with an eye towards the unique and useful. From high-powered headlamps to heated socks, we've found something for everyone on…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Suunto Spartan Sport Baro
Outdoors

Built to take a beating and still perform, these are the best hiking watches

A proper hiking watch should track exercise metrics and act as a navigational co-pilot during any kind of hike. Ideally, it'll even have a built-in GPS system and sensors. Here are five of the best hiking watches.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best 4-season tents MSR Access 2
Outdoors

Stay protected from the elements year-round in one of the best 4-season tents

No matter the time of year, it doesn't hurt to have a reliable 4-season tent in your arsenal of backpacking gear. From keeping you protected from the elements to staying warm and cozy when the temperature drops, we've found the best…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
new street view backpack offers better imagery in a lighter package trekker 2018
Outdoors

Google’s new Street View backpack offers better imagery in a lighter package

Higher-quality imagery is coming to Street View thanks to a new design for Google's Trekker backpack. The kit, which enables Street View to capture imagery from more places, has improved camera sensors and is lighter than before.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Outdoors

These choice iPhone bike mounts hold your phone so you don't have to

You shouldn't use your iPhone while biking but you may want to use your phone's GPS to navigate to your destination. Thankfully, there are numerous iPhone bike mounts available. These are our favorites.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
no volcano selfies are not a good idea hawaii volcanoes national park nps janice wei
Social Media

No, ‘volcano selfies’ are not a good idea (especially during eruptions)

A report from the Royal Geographical Society notes how more and more people are traveling around the world to erupting volcanoes in a bid to snap dramatic shots for their social media followers. But it's not always a great idea.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
awesome tech you cant buy yet hive explorer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A car air purifier, a worm farm, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol