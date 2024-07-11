Riding e-bikes can be a wonderful way to exercise, or to simply spend time relaxing time outdoors. But bulky e-bikes can be a hassle for taking on the go or fitting in smaller spaces. Folding e-bikes can fit in trunk of your car and save space in tiny apartments, but they come with their own drawbacks. Are they the right fit for your life? We’ve broken down the pros and cons.

Of course, there are a wide variety of folding e-bikes that range from budget to premium, so this generalized list of pros and cons may not apply to absolutely every model on the market. We recommend you do your own research when you begin shopping for a new folding e-bike to be certain it meets your personal needs safely and effectively.

Recommended Videos

Pro: They save space

The most obvious benefit of a folding e-bike is that they, well, fold! Most e-bikes are very simple to collapse, allowing you to nearly halve their total size by folding them at the center. Many models even let you fold in their pedals and collapse the handlebars.

Because of their compact nature, they’re a fantastic choice for those living in small spaces, as they can be placed in a den, closet, or nook in which a traditional e-bike might not fit.

Con: They’re sometimes less durable

While folding e-bikes are generally very safe, it’s worth noting that foldable frames and handlebars come with compromised durability. Especially within the budget segment, folding e-bikes are inherently weaker structurally than standard e-bikes. Because of this, they’re not intended for intense terrain or off-road riding.

If you intend to put an e-bike through constant heavy use, you may want to consider a rigid e-bike with stronger materials and fewer parts that can wear out or get damaged.

Pro: They’re extremely portable

All of the space-saving benefits of folding e-bikes don’t stop at basic storage — they’re also significantly easier to take with you in vehicles. Unlike traditional e-bikes, which require racks on the back of your vehicle to transport them, folding e-bikes can typically fit in a back seat or trunk with no issues whatsoever.

Their portability makes folding e-bikes a spectacular choice for those who want to easily take a bike with them for use elsewhere. This convenience could even compel you to ride your e-bike more often, which is typically a great thing for boosting your physical and mental health. And when something goes wrong, getting them to and from a repair shop is a cinch.

Con: They don’t always offer the smoothest ride

Though folding e-bikes are certainly versatile, making an e-bike that can fold and fit comfortably in smaller spaces means you’ll have to give up a few luxuries. With convenience being the primary focal point of these e-bikes, you won’t find many that sport large wheels or great suspension.

The good news is that you shouldn’t have any problem with these things when zipping around the city or down a paved trail. But if you find yourself on rougher surfaces or poorly maintained roads, you could experience a somewhat bumpier ride.

Pro: They’re excellent for commuting

Folding e-bikes can be especially useful for those living in the city. They typically provide a comfortable ride on paved roads and offer throttle controls that allow you to get around without pedaling when necessary. Some models can even be unlocked to go 28 mph or faster using this feature.

If you use folding e-bikes to commute to work, their foldability also makes for fewer security concerns. Rather than worry about chaining up an e-bike outside, you can just fold up your ride and store it at your workplace for the day, then unfold it and take off back home when it’s time to clock out. Efficient!

Con: They may require more extensive maintenance

If you’re someone who rides your e-bike almost daily, you’ll find that maintenance intervals come along frequently, and you don’t want to ignore them. Keeping things in working order is important for your safety and the e-bike’s longevity. When you factor in all the additional parts specific to a folding e-bike, you’re likely to incur noticeably more repair costs over its lifetime.

You may also need to clean the e-bike more often, as it sits lower to the ground and can get dirty more easily. Keeping the folding hinge free of debris is especially important to ensure it can lock properly.

Recommendations

Ultimately, folding e-bikes are a diverse segment of the biking world featuring a wide range of budget and premium options that can fit the lifestyles of most casual riders. While they no doubt come with some drawbacks, they also offer a wealth of convenience that just can’t be beaten. Here are some of the best folding e-bikes for specific use cases.

Rad Power Bikes RadExpand 5



A reliable, sturdy folding e-bike with excellent handling

The Rad Power Bikes RadExpand 5 is one of the most reliable folding e-bikes available at its price point. It has neutral and comfortable handling. It also features a twist throttle, which feels natural to use and provides solid feedback. And in typical Rad Power Bikes fashion, the motor’s acceleration kicks in gently to avoid some of the jumpiness other e-bike motors are known for. All of this makes it one of the best folding e-bikes on the market for new riders.

Ride1Up Portola

A stylish folding e-bike with high cargo capacity and multiple battery options

The Ride1Up Portola is among the sleekest folding e-bikes. It features a bold and stylish look that doesn’t sacrifice power or comfortability. You can choose between two battery sizes (10.4ah or 13.4ah) based on your budget and needs. A small, but useful cargo rack on the back is rated to hold up to 130 pounds — enough for a small passenger, or quite a lot of storage using the optional accessories Ride1Up offers for this ride.

Lectric XP Lite

A lightweight folding e-bike with plenty of charm

There’s no denying that the Lectric XP 3.0 is one of the bestselling e-bikes around, but it has a little brother that’s very much worth a look for those seeking an extremely lightweight option. The Lectric XP Lite comes in at only 46 pounds, which makes it one of the most lightweight folding e-bikes available. It sacrifices just a bit in terms of raw power and range, but for the casual commuter or trail rider, this ranks as a stellar choice thanks to easy storage and portability.