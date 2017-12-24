Stay warm by layering the right way this winter with the best mid-layers

Playing outside during winter is a magical experience. The air is crisp, the trails are quiet, and the snow-capped views are stunning. That said, it can also be downright frigid and if you don’t have top-notch cold-weather gear, your experience can turn miserable in a second. One of the biggest keys to staying warm is properly layering. If you’re a proponent of the three-layer system, this involves sandwiching a warm mid-layer between a thin base layer and a waterproof outer shell. The base layer wicks sweat while an outer shell protects you from the elements, leaving the middle layer to provide the majority of insulation.

Specific materials are a matter of personal preference but typically include fleece, synthetic down, goose down, or some combination of fabrics. The amount of insulation you seek depends largely on how hard you’ll be working, as well as how cold it is where you’re headed. If you’re bound for snowy, arctic climates, for example, you’ll want a mid-layer that’s warm and thick. If you’re cycling around town or running on hilly trails, by contrast, you’ll want something lighter that wicks moisture and sweat efficiently. And if you’re just running errands around town, you won’t need anything quite as technical — in this case, style and comfort may be paramount.

Whatever your planned outdoor activity is, be it hiking, skiing, snowboarding, climbing, or simply walking in the city on a chilly day, wearing a high-quality mid-layer makes the experience much more enjoyable. Here are our picks of the best mid-layers for every activity.