Stay warm by layering the right way this winter with the best mid-layers

Playing outside during winter is a magical experience. The air is crisp, the trails are quiet, and the snow-capped views are stunning. That said, it can also be downright frigid and if you don’t have top-notch cold-weather gear, your experience can turn miserable in a second. One of the biggest keys to staying warm is properly layering. If you’re a proponent of the three-layer system, this involves sandwiching a warm mid-layer between a thin base layer and a waterproof outer shell. The base layer wicks sweat while an outer shell protects you from the elements, leaving the middle layer to provide the majority of insulation.
Specific materials are a matter of personal preference but typically include fleece, synthetic down, goose down, or some combination of fabrics. The amount of insulation you seek depends largely on how hard you’ll be working, as well as how cold it is where you’re headed. If you’re bound for snowy, arctic climates, for example, you’ll want a mid-layer that’s warm and thick. If you’re cycling around town or running on hilly trails, by contrast, you’ll want something lighter that wicks moisture and sweat efficiently. And if you’re just running errands around town, you won’t need anything quite as technical — in this case, style and comfort may be paramount.
Whatever your planned outdoor activity is, be it hiking, skiing, snowboarding, climbing, or simply walking in the city on a chilly day, wearing a high-quality mid-layer makes the experience much more enjoyable. Here are our picks of the best mid-layers for every activity.
The best for hiking
Fjallraven Singi Fleece Hoodie
This soft and silky mid-layer is made from thick high-loft fleece that traps insulating air to keep your core warm and to prevent you from getting cold on fall or winter hikes. A layer of G-1000 Eco reinforcement — made from recycled polyester and cotton — coats the elbows, pocket openings, and shoulder area underneath backpack straps to make the hoodie extra durable and long-lasting.
For added warmth, it boasts a snug hood with an elastic binding to block heat from escaping through your head. If you start heating up, the two-way front zipper lets you ventilate via both ends, vastly increasing its breathability. Finally, the Singi features two zippered hand pockets along with a convenient chest pocket outfit with a press button for stashing cash or small items.
Buy it now at:
The best for skiing
Outdoor Research Deviator
A fantastic option for downhill skiing and ski touring, the Deviator is a lightweight choice that offers stellar insulation while providing enough breathability for you to work up a sweat. Constructed primarily with Polartec Alpha insulation, the material offers great permeability and airflow. The hood, sleeves, and back panel showcase Polartec Power Grid, a poly-spandex knit face with a plaited knit grid backer that wicks moisture and keeps you dry. A nylon 7D ripstop front body and back side panels shed weight and bulk from the garment, keeping it packable and versatile. Its form-fitting hood also adds warmth on cold days and lets you use the mid-layer across multiple snowy or cold-weather conditions.
Buy it now at:
The best for rock climbing
North Face Radish
Part of North Face’s Summit Series, this fleece jacket is a superb option for cold-weather climbing. With FlashDry fabric additive — a blend of crushed volcanic rock and coconut shell — its innovative material transports moisture from one layer to the next, preventing you from getting cold and dramatically quickening its dry time. Ultra-breathable, lightweight, and bulk-free, the Radish is an incredibly soft and comfortable insulating mid-layer that moves with your body.
The stretchy Pontetorto fleece features a technical outer surface paired with a soft, brushed interior that creates supreme heat retention and stellar thermal regulation. The fitted hood clings to your head as you turn it, guaranteeing it never blocks your vision, helping you maintain a clean line of sight when choosing your next move.
Buy it now at:
The best for mountaineering
Arc’teryx Proton AR
The Proton AR by Arc’teryx is one of the best all-around mid-layers on the market for mountaineering and alpinism. Made with the company’s mostly nylon Fortius Air 40 face fabric and a Coreloft insulation, it provides extra mobility and warmth, while the hoody allows air to permeate and provide breathability. Along with its industry-leading thermal protection, this mid-layer’s helmet is compatible with an insulated hood and adjustable drawcords.
Dual back flaps on the main zipper block wind from piercing through and a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) fabric finish makes it water-resistant, as well. Featuring stretch-knit cuffs, a drop-back hem for extra protection in the rear, and a trim fit, this mid layer is a durable and versatile option.
Buy it now at:
The best for mountain biking
POC Resistance Pro Enduro LS Jersey
This super technical long-sleeve biking jersey is built with soft, quick-drying fabric that’s flexible, warm, and lightweight. The lower portion is treated with DWR and the mesh pits offer cooling and ventilation for those burly uphill climbs. A slightly thicker Cordura layer acts as reinforcement on the sleeves for the downhill portion, delivering abrasion-resistance as well as mild crash protection.
Its pre-bent sleeves are also designed to integrate with elbow pads, adding a safety element alongside the reflective label. With a full-length front-zip, this mid-layer combines durable fabrics with evaporative cooling methods to custom-regulate body temperature and keep your core warm without overheating.
Buy it now at:
The best for around town (Men’s)
686 GLCR Exploration Tech Fleece
This ultra-warm, quick-drying technical fleece from 686 was originally designed for skiing and snowboarding, however, its slim fit and stylish cut make it a great choice for around-town outings, too. Built with water-resistant melange poly fleece and a soft brushed back, the moisture-wicking material allows you to perspire while maintaining warmth and dryness. If you do happen to work up a sweat, the coating of DWR reduces odor and its hoody is breathable, as well.
It also features cozy hand pockets, a convenient welded front zipper for keeping cash or credit cards, an inner audio pocket, and slick thumbhole cuffs. If you ever decide to take it to the mountain, the hood is form-fitting and helmet-compatible. Women can try the comparable GLCR Storm Tech Fleece.
Buy it now at:
The best for around town (Women’s)
Toad & Co Wildwood Sherpa Hoody
Toad & Co’s Sherpa Hoody is a fabulously chic double-sided mid-layer with lightly brushed wool on one side and a classic shearling on the other. Made in an old Italian mill, the eco-material is an environmentally conscious blend of reclaimed wool from old garments and cutting-room scraps. Mixed with soft and stretchy polyester and ultra-durable nylon, the garment is comfortable and utilitarian. Cozy Sherpa lines the arms and hood and the reverse side is featured on the core area. The machine-washable zip-up has a three-piece hood, center-front zipper, and cozy hand warmer pockets.
Buy it now at:
Editors' Recommendations
- Keep warm and cozy this winter with the best base layers
- Hit the slopes with confidence in the season’s best ski jackets
- Stay stylish and toasty on the slopes in the best ski pants you can buy
- Conquer whatever the cold months throw at you with one of the best winter jackets
- Everything we know about Arika’s ‘Fighting EX Layer’