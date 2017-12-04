Venture with confidence into the beautiful backcountry with the best splitboards

There’s no denying how fun it is to snowboard at resorts. You’re able to spend time with your friends, enjoy a few handfuls of laps, and then relax afterward at a cozy fireside pub. However, anyone who’s ventured outside those friendly confines knows, there’s nothing that beats taking to the backcountry. Aside from the fact that you can access more terrain and ride all day without crossing a single track, there’s something special about earning your turns. When you’ve spent the day trudging through deep snow and skinning up steep inclines, the payoff just feels better.

If you spend any time in the backcountry, you already know you need a top-of-the-line splitboard to truly enjoy it. One that’s lightweight, easy to carry, and unclips with ease — even when covered in chunks of ice. Most importantly, it needs to perform well when it’s time to ride and you don’t want to sacrifice quality just because it has a seam down the middle. We’ve rounded up the best splitboards out there to help you narrow down the option that’s best for you and your ride style. When you find your favorite, don’t forget to grab the best warm jackets, gloves, and winter gear, so you can enjoy a gorgeous weekend on the hill.

Men’s

Venture Paragon Split Venture is a company that’s all about the backcountry — even its regular boards are designed to perform best in big mountain, freeride scenarios. With a veritable winter playground surrounding its Silverton, Colorado factory, the Paragon was tested amid steep Rocky Mountain backcountry and the attention to detail is evident. This ultra-light, playful board features a directional shape with a slight taper that’s designed to glide over powder while offering freestyle and resort-riding performance elements. The Paragon is brand-new for 2018, though a solid version of the model has been popular for years. This year, the company added TX30 glass and increased the tip-to-tail flex to six, making it much livelier and poppier. Medium torsional flex offers excellent edge response yet is still pressable. The Aspen core — sourced down the highway from its factory — features ash stringers down both the center and edges which, along with its P-Tex sidewalls, make it wildly durable. Venture’s Straight-Line Rocker profile also gives it snap while allowing it to stay afloat in soft snow. It features a Voile clip system that remains damp and stable when ridden. A versatile, all-mountain rider, this board performs beautifully in various conditions. Buy it now at: Venture Snowboards Jones Snowboards Ultracraft Split Jeremy Jones’ name is virtually synonymous with freeriding. The snowboarding legend is best known for carving giant lines amid steep chutes, narrow spines, and pillowy staircases. His sturdy boards are built to handle backcountry features and the Ultracraft is no exception. Its most notable feature is how unbelievably lightweight it is, making it great for carrying and skinning, as well as offering a floaty feeling during descent. It has a wide, blunt directional nose with rocker for deep powder and a mega-stiff, stubby tail that offers stellar control for chutes and tree lines. Jones’s licensed Magne Traction provide expert grip for skinning up and when you hit crust or hardpack on the way down. The top sheet features Textreme Carbon, making it one of the lightest splitboards around. Its Sintered Ultra base that’s modified with fluoro and paraffin additives features a fast, slick ride. It comes with convenient pre-cut skins that not only save you the hassle of cutting them yourself but also to ensure a precise fit. With Karakoram Ultra Clips and a Boltless Bridge which eliminates base hardware, this remains one of the best splitboards available. At $1500, it’s not cheap but if you can swing it, it’s worth the money. Buy it now at: Backcountry Lib Tech Travis Rice Gold Member Hailing from the burly mountains of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Travis Rice is a bonafide big mountain slayer and his namesake splitboard shows it. The unique profile offers banana rocker at the waist that’s a touch shorter with camber underfoot and a tough tail, making it aggressive while still feeling buttery and floaty. The shape is directionally tapered yet the board feels nearly as effortless to ride switch as it does facing forward. Mervin’s original Magne Traction on the edges gives the outback deck solid grip that locks in turns and performs well on hardpack. The board is made with a whip-fast sintered base and Spin Slim Tip and Tail construction, a combination of balsa and paulownia woods that allow it to be super lightweight yet durable — its minimal swing weight even makes it smooth and responsive. This board is definitely not made for a beginner but then again, neither is the backcountry. If you’re a solid, advanced-to-expert level rider who shreds hard and knows how to take command of your board, you’ll love The Gold Member. Buy it now at: Backcountry Lib Tech

Women’s