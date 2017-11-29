The 5 best walkie-talkies you can buy

If you’ve ever spent any time in the backcountry either hiking or camping, you likely already know that using cell networks to stay in contact isn’t always reliable. This can make communication with the rest of your party — let alone friends and family back home — a real challenge. For those adventurous few who truly do go to the ends of the Earth, a satellite phone overcomes these challenges. But for the rest of us, good old-fashioned two-way radios (aka walkie-talkies) remain an efficient and affordable option.

Thankfully, there are hundreds of models to choose from, most of which won’t break the bank. Here are five of the best walkie-talkies currently available.

Best overall — Cobra CXT 1035R FLT ($129) From an overall build quality and design standpoint, the CXT 1035R FLT from Cobra is a hard product to beat. This two-way radio has a range of up to 37 miles, which is more than enough distance for most outings. The walkie-talkie also has a water-resistance rating of IPX7, meaning you can submerge the unit in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes without fear of causing it damage. And since it’s designed to float, you shouldn’t have to worry about it sinking in the first place. Beyond that, this model also features a series of LED lights which double as a flashlight in a pinch and a built-in NOAA weather radio provides alerts during emergency situations. It also offers support for a dual-port charger as well as alkaline batteries for additional versatility. One of the most impressive features of this unit, however, is its voice recognition technology. The walkie-talkie actually detects your voice, allowing you to communicate completely hands-free, which comes in handy while hiking or climbing. Our favorite feature of all just might be the “Rewind-Say-Again” feature, which automatically records the last 20 seconds of incoming messages for playback of missed audio. There are units with a wider communication range and more enhanced battery preservation settings but the rugged build of Cobra’s flagship model, along with its array of useful features, makes it our top pick. Buy a pair now from: Amazon

The best long-range — Uniden GMR5095-2CKVP ($130) If the key factor you’re looking for in a walkie-talkie is long-range communication, then look no further than the Uniden GMR5095-2CKVP. Although there is a slew of variables which impact real-world performance (including terrain, altitude, and weather), this device has a theoretical range of up to 50 miles, putting it head and shoulder above most of the competition. Rugged and reliable, the GMR5095 is water resistant, offers 22 different channels, and 284 privacy codes to keep your messages completely private. It’s equipped with an emergency strobe light and an NOAA weather radio for receiving severe storm alerts. The device floats on water, has excellent battery life, and even ships with a set of over-the-ear microphones for handsfree operation. This model even allows users to make direct calls to one another, rather than simply broadcasting private messages to an entire group. Buy a pair now from: Amazon

The best for backcountry emergencies — Midland Consumer Radio GXT1050VP4 ($99) When looking for the right handset, sometimes it’s the small details that set one option apart from the other. In the case of the Midland GTX1050VP4, that option just might save your life. In addition to having an onboard NOAA weather radio, 50 channels with 285 privacy codes, and a 36-mile range, the GTX1050 has a feature that isn’t found on any other walkie-talkie on this list: An SOS siren. Giving users the ability to broadcast a call for help in the event of an emergency, the siren is especially useful for anyone who might find themselves incapacitated in the backcountry and unable to call for help directly. If they can at least activate this beacon, they’re able to let others know they’re in need of assistance. The GTX1050 also includes 10 customizable call alerts to indicate exactly who an incoming message is from and five animal call alerts for creatures that could be encountered on a trail. Those calls included turkeys, ducks, crows, cougars, and wolves. While those features aren’t exactly groundbreaking, they can be handy for larger groups. Sadly, this device isn’t completely waterproof. Midland says it’s protected against light rain or splashing but beyond that, it could be damaged by excessive moisture. If you frequently find yourself around water, this might not be the best handset for you. Buy a pair now from: Amazon

The best budget — Baofeng BTECH GMRS-V1 ($55) Baofeng may not be as well known as some of the other walkie-talkie manufacturers on this list but it’s built a loyal following thanks to its affordable and reliable devices. The company has continued to produce solid handsets that often cost half of what’s offered by the competition. Take the BTECH GMRS-V1 model, for instance. It features 22 two-way channels, eight repeater channels, and even 98 programmable scanner channels. It even features 396 privacy tones to ensure security while communicating. This walkie-talkie is also equipped with a built-in FM radio, a flashlight, and an NOAA weather radio, all for the low cost of just $55. Many of these features match those found on other walkie-talkies on this list but at a fraction of the cost. If you’re on a budget, Baofeng’s handsets should be on your radar. Buy a pair now from: Amazon