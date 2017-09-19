The BioLite FirePit removes the most annoying thing about a bonfire — the smoke

Why it matters to you BioLite's FirePit uses a fan and airjets to help the fire burn more efficiently, removing most of the smoke created by burning wood.

There is nothing quite like gathering around a bonfire with friends and family. Whether you’re at a campsite or just hanging out in the backyard, the warmth and light generated by a fire can be incredibly relaxing. The downside of course is having to deal with the smoke, which can get into your eyes, permeate your hair and clothes, and even choke your lungs. At times, it can be enough to ruin the entire experience. But BioLite has come up with a brilliant new product that promises to eliminate these problems altogether.

The company’s new FirePit, which launched on Kickstarter on September 18, incorporates some innovative design elements that are meant to drastically improve the humble campfire. The designers at BioLite know that most of the smoke generated from such fires is due to how inefficiently wood tends to burn. To change that, the FirePit features a built-in fan that can push air through 51 individual jets, providing more oxygen directly to the flames. This helps the wood to burn more efficiently, resulting in less smoke and a warmer fire, that uses less fuel.

The FirePit’s integrated fan is powered by a rechargeable battery pack and features four settings. For a fire that burns a bit less hot, set the fan on low. But on those colder nights where more warmth is needed, you can crank it up to “Max” to create more heat across a wider area. The fan can be adjusted from the FirePit itself, or remotely using the free BioLite Energy app (iOS/Android), which connects via Bluetooth.

BioLite’s designers used what they call X-Ray Mesh to create the body of the FirePit. Essentially, this is a lightweight metal that allows those sitting around the campfire to enjoy a 360-degree view of the flames at all times. Most other fire pits feature solid metal walls, or are often made from bricks, which typically obscure the view.

Other nice features include folding legs that make the FirePit easier to transport and a removable grill that can be used to cook dinner. There is even an optional cover that comes with an integrated solar panel to keep the battery pack charged at all times.

BioLite is hoping to raise $100,000 through its Kickstarter campaign. If successful, the company plans to begin shipping the FirePit in May 2018 when it is expected to retail for $199. Early bird supporters can pre-order one at a discount now, however, and will receive a free solar cover as well.