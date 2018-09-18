BioLite’s HeadLamp gives off tons of light, weighs in at just 3 ounces

Share

Headlamps are a staple of the outdoor industry, with literally dozens of options to choose from, but few offer much in the way of innovation. Now, BioLite, one of the most innovative companies in the outdoor industry, is looking to change that with its latest product, which launched via a surprise Kickstarter campaign.

First unveiled at the 2018 Outdoor Retailer convention in July, the new BioLite HeadLamp boasts some impressive specs, not least of which is its weight. The device tips the scales at a mere 69 grams (2.4 ounces), making it one of the lightest headlamps on the market. Despite its diminutive size, the HeadLamp is capable of producing as much as 330 lumens of light. The device’s four brightness settings can be set to both a short-range floodlight mode that extends up to 16 meters (52 feet) and a long-range spotlight that covers 75 meters (246 feet).

BioLite didn’t just make the HeadLamp small and bright — it put a lot of emphasis on comfort too. Using what it calls “3D SlimFit Construction,” the company has managed to squeeze all of the electronic components into a surprisingly small space. This allows the light to nestle neatly into a flush housing, while also providing improved stability and balance while being worn. The headband that holds the lamp in place is made from moisture-wicking fabrics that are designed to be comfortable to wear, even while running, cycling, or hiking in warm conditions.

The HeadLamp is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with a 900 mAh capacity. This allows it to light the lamp for up to 40 hours on its lowest setting or 3.5 hours on its brightest. The HeadLamp’s housing features an articulated lens as well, giving the wearer the ability to focus that beam at different angles.

BioLite says that the HeadLamp will officially begin shipping in spring 2019, but Kickstarter contributors can pledge their support now and get one before the holidays. Early bird backers from the U.S. and Canada can claim BioLite’s latest device for $49 ($13 below MSRP) and receive their lamps in December. International customers can also take advantage of this pricing, but they’ll have to wait until February to get their hands on one. As always, when backing a crowdfunding campaign like this one, it pays to know the risks that are involved.

For more information, check out the BioLite Headlamp Kickstarter page.