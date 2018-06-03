Upgrade your backcountry cuisine with the BioLite PizzaDome Bundle

Share

There is no doubt that making great meals while camping in the great outdoors has become easier than ever. Thanks to innovative companies like BioLite, hikers now have some amazing tools at their disposal that allow them to create surprisingly tasty culinary delights, even while camping in a remote location. But the company’s latest cooking solution pairs two of its most popular products into one simple solution, allowing backcountry chefs to take their game to an entirely new level.

The new BioLite PizzaDome Bundle combines the company’s popular BaseCamp Stove with its PizzaDome add-on, giving campers all of the tools they need to make delicious pizzas, flatbreads, and other items, even while traveling off the grid. The two products were designed to work seamlessly with one another, expanding the cooking options for outdoor enthusiasts, but up until now, they were only available separately. This new bundle is a convenient way to get both products at once.

As with BioLite’s other camping stoves, the BaseCamp uses wood, sticks, leaves, and other organic materials as a source of fuel that can be used to cook a meal on its 13.25-inch stove top. And just like the company’s other models, this stove can also convert the heat generated from burning that kindling into energy, which is in turn stored in a 2200 mAh battery pack that is included in the package. That same battery is used to power an internal fan and a flexible USB light, that helps makes the cooking process much more efficient. The battery pack can also be used to recharge small electronic devices – such as a smartphone – via a built-in USB port.

The PizzaDome was built to seamlessly integrate with the BaseCamp, adding a new level of versatility to the stove. This add-on gives campers the ability to make pizzas right at their campsite, with the included ceramic cooking stone ensuring that the crust is crips and bakes thoroughly. An integrated thermometer makes it easy to monitor the PizzaDome’s temperature as well, ensuring that pizzas and flatbreads come out perfectly every time.

The BaseCamp stove and PizzaDome are priced at $200 and $70 respectively, while the new bundle sells for $270. Though you aren’t saving any cash by buying these two items together, it is easier to get them at the same time.

Find out more, and order your own PizzaDome Bundle, at the BioLite website.