The BioLite SunLight is a solar-powered lantern for your campsite

Share

Campers, backpackers, and travelers looking for a handy little light to take with them on their next adventure will want to take a look at the latest offering from BioLite. The company that created a camping stove that can recharge your phone and a smokeless fire pit has now introduced a compact, lightweight, and efficient lantern that can recharge itself using just the light from the sun.

The new SunLight weighs just 3.4 ounces and is less than 3.5 inches in height and width, making it small enough to stuff in a backpack and take just about anywhere. The device comes equipped with a 750mAh rechargeable battery that is capable of powering its lights for up to 50 hours on its lowest setting or 3 hours in its brightest mode, which produces as much as 100 lumens of illumination.

The lithium-ion power cells can be recharged via USB in as little as two hours, but the lantern also includes a built-in solar panel that is capable of replenishing the battery in as little as seven hours when set in direct sunlight. An integrated 360-degree kickstand makes it easy to hang the light inside a tent or stand it up on a flat surface while charging. BioLite has even included a sundial that makes it easy to determine the best angle to collect the rays of the sun.

In its standard light mode, the SunLight produces traditional white light to illuminate your room, campsite, or backyard. It also features a red light mode that makes it easier to see in dark environments. although the lantern’s bulbs can be adjusted to produce any other color of light across the entire spectrum. It even comes with “Party Mode,” which shuffles through all of those colors automatically. And when the battery does start to get low, the SunLight automatically shifts into reserve power mode, which allows it to continue producing light for an additional four hours.

Perhaps the best feature of the SunLight is its price. The lantern is available now from bioliteenergy.com for just $25, making it a very affordable lighting solution for use during an emergency or on any outdoor adventure.