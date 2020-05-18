Bird One electric scooter down to record-low price — today only

Best Buy has knocked $300 off the Bird One electric scooter, dropping the price down from $1300 to only $1000. You’ll need to act fast, though: Like most early Memorial Day sales, this one won’t be around for long, so you’ll need to head over to the retailer’s website and start checking out right away if you don’t want to risk losing out.

Designed to hold up to heavy use, the Bird One has a steel-reinforced aluminum frame and a fixed neck, which does not fold. The top speed is 18 miles per hour, and the e-scooter has a maximum range of up to 25 miles with a fully charged battery, depending on speed, rider weight, incline, and more. You can recharge the Bird One’s 12.8 Ah Lithium-ion battery fully in 6.4 hours with the included AC power supply and charging cable.

The Bird One can carry up to 220 pounds, including rider and cargo. You should check state and local restrictions, but Bird recommends the Bird One for riders ages 16 and older.

On sale at Best Buy in Jet Black or Dove White, the e-scooter weighs 38.6 pounds and measures 43.2 inches long x 46.8 inches high x 18.3 inches wide. It has automatic LED lights front and rear and a digitally secured motor lock.

The Bird One’s electric drive motor is on the front wheel. Stopping power is applied via the motor’s regenerative front brake and a rear drum brake. There are no separate suspension components front or rear, but 9-inch pneumatic semi-solid tubeless tires and wheels soften the ride and eliminate any possibility of flats.

The Bird One has an integrated GPS and Bluetooth connectivity. You can use the Bird mobile app to locate the e-scooter if it is stolen or lost. The app also provides over-the-air software and firmware updates, ride history, and battery level. If the Bird One is tampered with or moved while digitally locked, it sends an alert to the app.

If you travel out of town without your Bird One, you can take advantage of another benefit from your purchase. Bird One buyers have access to additional rides on Bird’s dockless shared e-scooter network in more than 100 cities worldwide.

Best Buy normally sells the Bird One e-scooter for $1,299, but the Memorial Day flash sale price is just $1,000, a $300 discount. If you’re in the market for an e-scooter for recreation, convenient transportation around town, or urban commuting, act soon to take advantage of this opportunity.

