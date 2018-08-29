The colorful Bosch Kiox ushers in the next generation of ebike computers

Share

Previous Next 1 of 5

As ebikes have continued to evolve over the past year or two, there have been a number of significant upgrades aimed at improving their performance. We’ve seen larger batteries, more efficient drive systems, and new models that are lighter than ever, but one item that has mostly been neglected over that time is the ebike computer. Practically every ebike has one to help riders keep track of speed, distance, and remaining battery life, but for the most part, there has been very little done to improve this vital piece of equipment. Until now. Bosch has unveiled a new ebike computer that promises to deliver some much-needed upgrades.

The first thing that most people will notice when firing up the new Kiox ebike computer is its bright, colorful display. Yep, you read that right, a color display. The Kiox uses a 1.9-inch transmissive color screen that is reportedly very easy to read, even in bright sunlight. The computer also features a built-in ambient light sensor that will activate a backlight when things start to get dark, allowing it to be read in practically any conditions.

The Kiox features two large, easy to operate buttons for interacting with its interface, along with the option to use a handlebar-mounted remote control as well. The device connects to the bike using a handy magnetic mount that makes it easy to remove when parking your bike somewhere, but holds it firmly in place on even the bumpiest of rides. And since the Kiox display is covered in Gorilla Glass, the device should be able to survive just about any amount of punishment it is subjected to.

Other features include Bluetooth connectivity to give the Kiox compatibility with heart rate monitors, as well as a built-in USB port for recharging other devices such as a smartphone. The computer can even keep track of a rider’s metrics during a ride. If they’re their not riding at their average speed, an onscreen prompt will motivate them to pick up the tempo. The Kiox can even support dual-battery ebikes, displaying the remaining charge in both power cells on its color screen. The device offers walk assistance as well, making it easier to push your bike, even while carrying cargo.

The Kiox will be officially unveiled at Interbike on September 18 and will begin making its way onto new ebikes later this year. And since Bosch works closely with more than 30 cycling brands, chances are you’ll be seeing it soon too.