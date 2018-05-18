Wilier’s new Cento1 Hybrid road ebike weighs just 26 pounds

Share

While ebikes continue to evolve and advance, one of the biggest challenges that manufacturers still face is finding ways to cut down on their weight. Improved components, paired with lighter motors and battery packs, have started to turn the tide somewhat in this area, but most electric bikes still weigh substantially more than a traditional model. But one company may have cracked the code on slimming down ebike design and in the process it could start to lure more traditional riders to give these types of bikes a try.

Wilier has announced the addition of the new Cento1 Hybrid road bike to its lineup, bringing an ebike to the market for the very first time. Based on the company’s best-selling Cento1 platform, the electric version comes outfitted with a rear-mounted hub motor designed by ebikemotion that provides pedal assist when riders need it. The electric motor is powered by a 250-watt battery pack that is hidden in the bike’s down tube, which makes it difficult at first glance to tell that Hybrid even is an ebike.

According to Wilier, the electric components of the bike – which include the motor, battery, and control systems – weigh just 8.15 pounds, which helps to keep the overall weight of the bike down as well. The Cento1 Hybrid reportedly tips the scales at just 26.2 pounds, putting it within striking distance of a lot of traditional road bikes on the market today. The main controller is embedded in the bike’s top tube, enabling riders to turn the system on and off, and adjust the level of pedal assist, as needed.

The electric motor can also be connected to a smartphone via the ebikemotion app (iOS/Android), which allows the rider to track metrics like speed, distance, and time. It also offers navigation features, weather alerts, and Strava integration. The app can even help with route planning, keep a log of a cyclist’s activities, and in that respect is comparable with the Apple Watch and Apple’s Health Kit API.

When it comes to more traditional components the Cento1 Hybrid uses Wilier’s carbon fiber frame and fork, and comes equipped with Shimano Ultegra hydraulic disc brakes and crankset. It also features a Selle Italia X1 seat, 28-millimeter Vittoria Zaffiro Pro tires, and a geometry that is more designed for comfort out on the road than all-out racing.

Availability for the Wilier Cento1 Hybrid has yet to be revealed, but the new ebike is priced at 4,500 euros, which equates to about $5,300.