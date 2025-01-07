 Skip to main content
Segway introduces two e-bikes, a robot mower, and new e-scooters at CES 2025

By
Segway Xyber e-Bike parked by a rock wall bordering a beach.
Courtesy of Segway
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 1 minute ago

Innovative micromobility company Segway introduced new products at CES 2025 in three categories. The company’s first e-bikes, the tech-rich Xafari and Xyber, are available for presales today. Then there are the Navimow X3 Series robot mowers that were designed to mow and trim up to 2.5 acres. Finally, a new generation of e-kickscooters includes entry-level models and two super scooters.

Xafari and Xyber e-bikes integrate smart tech

Segway e-bike Xafari and Xyber side-by-side.
Courtesy of Segway

Segway’s first e-bikes address different user preferences ,but share the Segway Intelligent Ride System (SIRS), innovative tech that helps riders manage and protect their bikes. The Xafari is a Class 2 all-terrain e-bike with a step-through frame and standard storage features that could make it an ideal commuter bike. The Xyber is a hard-charging, fast scrambler-style e-bike decidedly not for street use.

The SIRS enhancements on both e-bikes include physical and electronic proximity locks, GPS-based navigation and tracking, music and phone connectivity, intelligent lighting, health and fitness tracking, and intuitive e-bike management controls.

Xafari

Segway Xafari e-Bike parked by a bench at the beach with a person sitting on the bench.
Courtesy of Segway

The Xafari has a Class 2 spec, 750-watt electric motor and a 936 watt-hour battery. The top speed with pedaling or throttle-only use is 20 mph, and the maximum range is up to 88 miles. Reaching or getting close to that distance undoubtedly means using limited pedal assistance and sticking to relatively slow speeds.

Two people with Segway Xafari e-bikes facing each other with blurry beach in the background.
Courtesy of Segway

The Xafai’s rear rack accommodates hardshell and softshell storage bags, which are included as standard equipment. Storage capacity is not listed, but we will update that information as it becomes available. Large 26-inch by 3-inch all-terrain tires will help soften the ride and facilitate travel on off-street surfaces, although the Xafari isn’t designed for highly rugged terrain.

You can preorder the Xafari today online or from dealers or purchase one starting on February 3. The Xafari starts at $2,400.

Xyber

Three people on Segway Xyber e-Bikes near the beach with palm trees in the background.
Courtesy of Segway

The unclassified Xyber, with a 6,000-watt electric motor and 2,880Wh dual-battery setup, is intended for off-road enthusiasts who seek maximum performance and speeds up to an estimated 35 mph. Segway stresses that the Xyber isn’t for public roads or use in prohibited areas. In full performance mode, its 175 Newton meters torque allow it to accelerate from 0 to 20 mph in 2.7 seconds.

Segway Xyber e-Bike kicking up sand in the dirt.
Courtesy of Segway

The Xyber does have pedals, with 12 levels of pedal assistance. Riders who prefer throttle-only operation can choose from three modes (Eco, Sport, and Race). Segway rates the Xyber capable of up to 112 miles of range with fully charged batteries, although, as always, if you’re blasting away at full throttle in race mode, you can expect a fraction of that distance.

Segway also expects to launch a Class 2-conforming version of the Xyber later in the year. This version will have a maximum speed of 20 mph.

The Xyber starts at $3,000. Buyers can preorder it online or from dealers or purchase it starting February 3.

AI-powered Navimow X3 Series boosts yard care efficiency

Segway Navimow X3 can manage 27-degree slopes and mow up to 2 and a half acres.
Courtesy of Segway

The Navimow X3 Series isn’t Segway’s first robot mower. The previous Navimow i Series was rated for 1/4 and 1/8 acres, and the wire-free Navimow H Series versions were rated for 1/5, .37, and .74 acres. Segway has not yet specified how many versions will be in the X3 Series, but the maximum 2.5-acre capacity is a significant increase for a robotic home mower. According to Segway, the X3 Series can mow lawns up to 5,000 square meters in 24 hours, enabling the optimal twice-weekly mowing frequency.

Segway Navimow X3 uses satellites for navigation and mappiing.
Courtesy of Segway

The Navimow X3 will include robotic trimming and mowing, the ability to handle slopes up to 27 degrees, and location and mapping technologies capable of mapping and navigating complex landscapes, including tree-covered areas and front and backyards. The Navimow X3 Series security features include a loud sound alarm, app-based GPS tracking, and an AirTag compartment.

The Navimow X3 Series robotic mowers will be available in the spring of 2025. The models and pricing are unavailable, and we will update this article when that information is released.

E-kickscooter leader expands the line, ups performance

Segway Ninebot e-kickscooter family updates.
Courtesy of Segway

Segway is emphatically not a newcomer in the e-kickscooter category. The company was recognized as the global leader in e-kickscooter sales on January 7, 2025, by Euromonitor International, a market research organization that tracks worldwide sales.

At CES 2025, Segway announced the GT3 and GT3 Pro SuperScooters and the Ninebot Max G3 Flagship, a luxury e-kickscooter that provides the smoothest ride of  Segway’s entire lineup.

Segway also launched updates to the Ninebot F and E Series e-kickscooters for commuters with mid-level and entry-level pricing. The F and E Series will cruise up to 20 mph and can travel up to 44 miles per charge. They have hydraulic suspensions, traction control, and SegRide stability enhancement.

The Ninebot F and E Series and Max G3 Series will be available in spring/summer 2025, Pricing and full specifications are not yet available.

GT Series SuperScooters

Rider wearing a helmet, leather jacket, and boots on a Segway GT3 Pro in the desert.
Courtesy of Segway

Segway’s top-performance e-kickscooters are the GT3 and GT3 Pro SuperScooters. The GT3 has a 2,400-watt electric motor, 31 mph top speed, and a range of up to 45 miles with its 899-Wh battery. In addition to mechanical disc brakes, the GT3 has a dual front suspension and a trailing-arm rear suspension.

The GT3 Pro’s specifications underscore its serious performance capabilities. According to Segway, dual 3,500-watt motors (one per wheel) and a 2,160Wh battery can rocket the GT3 Pro to 49.7 mph. The 86-mile range maximum will  require a light touch on the throttle. Stopping power comes from dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes with slotted performance rotors and ABS.

The GT3 starts at $1,500 during a presale period that begins January 7, 2025, and will start at $1,700 when it is available at dealers at an unspecified date . The GT3 Pro price and availability date are unavailable now, but we will update this article as soon as the information is made public.

Bruce Brown
Contributing Editor
Bruce Brown Contributing Editor   As a Contributing Editor to the Auto teams at Digital Trends and TheManual.com, Bruce…
