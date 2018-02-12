If Apple designed a scooter, it would probably look a lot like The Eagle

Apple’s Jony Ive doesn’t design scooters, but if he did we’re imagining they may well be along the lines of The Eagle, a forthcoming ultra-thin carbon fiber electric scooter created by Swiss and Lithuanian startup Citybirds. Recently shown off at the ISPO trade expo in Munich, Germany, The Eagle promises to join the ranks of best escooters when it finally hits the streets.

The scooter is described by its creators as the thinnest and lightest electric scooter concept on Earth, with a folded thickness of just 30mm. This makes it perfect for both storing in your home and office, and any commute that requires you to fold it up for space saving. It features a 36-volt motor that will grant you a top speed of around 25 kilometers per hour (approximately 16 mph) and a battery that will give you a range of 15 kilometers (nine miles) or double that with an extra battery.

In addition to this, it will boast both plug-in and inductive charging, and a pop-up display in the handlebars, which will offer turn-by-turn directions, as well as the possibility of acting as another external display for information like media notifications.

“We started designing Citybirds scooters in 2014, when the first iconic non-electric Pigeon scooter design appeared on Kickstarter,” CEO and designer Ignas Survila told Digital Trends. This was followed by the newer Raven scooter before the team turned its attention to creating the sleekly impressive Eagle e-scooter.

Don’t expect it to be here in time for this summer, though. “We present it not as a finished product, but as a concept that will only appear on the market in 2020,” Survila said. There are no more details at present about the exact availability of the scooter, nor its planned market price. However, Survila said it won’t be prohibitively expensive. “For sure it won’t be more than 1,500 euros,” he said.

While the equivalent of $1,840 isn’t exactly cheap, it’s also not in the upper echelons of escooter prices. Given the chic design and promise of some nifty smart features, it seems a pretty fair price. Now we guess we should better get saving some extra cash.