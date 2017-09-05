Cocona sets up a shop on a rock face, hands out gear to climbers at 300 feet

Why it matters to you Climbers in Colorado's Eldorado Canyon had to ascend 300 feet up a rock face last month to get some free 37.5 gear from Cocona. You'll have to complete no arduous tasks to get your hands on its products.

Imagine an apparel shop in the sky — one that you have to climb 300 feet up a sheer rock face to reach. If you’re a climber on a multi-pitch climb and the temperature is dropping, this sky shop would come as a welcome surprise. For climbers in Colorado, this idea was transformed into a two-day reality. Cocona, makers of 37.5 fabric, rigged up a Cliffside Shop and handed out its gear to passing climbers in Eldorado Canyon in early August.

The pop-up shop was set up on the Outer Space pitch of the Bastille Wall on August 3 and 4, exciting the local climbing community while also helping out a good cause. Colorado Mountain School hung the shop on a Black Diamond portaledge, enclosing it and emblazoning it with the label “Cliffside Shop.” Dave Bywater, a 37.5 employee and experienced climbing ranger in Grand Teton National Park, handled the shop operations and climbed up the remainder of the route at the end of each day.

Cocona’s 37.5 fabric technology helps you maintain your core body temperature during any activity in any weather. Active natural particles, including volcanic sand and activated carbon from coconut shells, hels create a large surface area and energy absorption capable of dispelling moisture. When your body temperature rises, the particles dissipate sweat in the vapor stage before moisture is formed, cooling your body, and when your body temperature drops, these particles trap in energy to keep you warm.

Bywater handed out gear utilizing 37.5 technology — including Rab, Adidas, and Point6 — at no cost to passing climbers to help market the fabric and demonstrate how comfortable it is. Camera footage and photographs captured a huge number of participating climbers, including competitive climber Lynn Hill, among others. Christy Raedeke, 37.5’s executive vice president of marketing, reported to Gear Junkie that the shop handed out gear to about 70 climbers.

“Our intention was to get climbers to feel the wider range of comfort that 37.5 gives you, not to make money on a transaction,” she explained.

Cocona also donated $5,000 to each of its nonprofit partners, including the American Alpine Club, Access Fund, and Access Committee for Colorado to help replace aging rock anchors.