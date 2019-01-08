Share

Fishing may be enjoyed as a hobby or as a sport, but either way, the Cyberfishing Smart Rod Sensor may soon prove to be essential equipment for anybody looking to catch some fish.

Cyberfishing’s Smart Rod Sensor, which transforms normal fishing rods into smarter versions of themselves, is on display at CES 2019. The product is not yet launched, but it has already been shortlisted as an Honoree in the Innovation Awards at the annual event in Las Vegas.

Previous Next 1 of 5

One of the things that makes the Cyberfishing Smart Rod Sensor stand out is that it is not here to replace non-smart equipment. Instead, it is looking to upgrade them by attaching to the pole of fishing rods through a couple of heavy duty rubber bands. The device, which contains an accelerometer and rechargeable batteries, only weighs 9 grams, so it will likely not affect the fishing rod’s performance. It is also waterproof, so anglers will not have to worry about wayward splashes and wet hands.

More CES 2019 coverage The coolest new gadgets and gizmos from the show floor Taste test: The new Impossible Burger is a triumph of food engineering This iceless cooler looks like a Mars rover, keeps beer cold for a week Forget security cameras — this drone will watch over your house from the skies

Once attached, the Cyberfishing Smart Rod Sensor records all the fishing activity throughout the day. The device automatically captures data on the number of casts and the surrounding weather conditions, including ambient temperature, precipitation, wind speed, wind direction, and pressure. When a fish is caught, a simple touch of the button instantly saves all the details, including the location.

At the end of the day, the Cyberfishing Smart Rod Sensor should then be connected to the Cyberfishing app on smartphones through Bluetooth to save all the recorded data. Over time, the app will create a map of fishing hotspots where the user has found the most success. The app will also record the weight, species, and time and date of capture of trophy fish, while allowing users to create personal profiles with customized Cyberfishing pages. Anglers who become part of the Cyberfishing online community will be able to upload their collected data and recorded images, to share information on fishing hotspots.

The Cyberfishing Smart Rod Sensor is currently available for preorder through the company’s official website. The device is being sold for $89, with an expected shipping date at the end of January.