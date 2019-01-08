Digital Trends
Outdoors

Cyberfishing Smart Rod Sensor transforms normal fishing rods into data recorders

Aaron Mamiit
By

Fishing may be enjoyed as a hobby or as a sport, but either way, the Cyberfishing Smart Rod Sensor may soon prove to be essential equipment for anybody looking to catch some fish.

Cyberfishing’s Smart Rod Sensor, which transforms normal fishing rods into smarter versions of themselves, is on display at CES 2019. The product is not yet launched, but it has already been shortlisted as an Honoree in the Innovation Awards at the annual event in Las Vegas.

1 of 5
cyberfishing smart rod sensor allows fishing rods to record catches ces 2019 1
cyberfishing smart rod sensor allows fishing rods to record catches ces 2019 2
cyberfishing smart rod sensor allows fishing rods to record catches ces 2019 3
cyberfishing smart rod sensor allows fishing rods to record catches ces 2019 4
cyberfishing smart rod sensor allows fishing rods to record catches ces 2019 5

One of the things that makes the Cyberfishing Smart Rod Sensor stand out is that it is not here to replace non-smart equipment. Instead, it is looking to upgrade them by attaching to the pole of fishing rods through a couple of heavy duty rubber bands. The device, which contains an accelerometer and rechargeable batteries, only weighs 9 grams, so it will likely not affect the fishing rod’s performance. It is also waterproof, so anglers will not have to worry about wayward splashes and wet hands.

Once attached, the Cyberfishing Smart Rod Sensor records all the fishing activity throughout the day. The device automatically captures data on the number of casts and the surrounding weather conditions, including ambient temperature, precipitation, wind speed, wind direction, and pressure. When a fish is caught, a simple touch of the button instantly saves all the details, including the location.

At the end of the day, the Cyberfishing Smart Rod Sensor should then be connected to the Cyberfishing app on smartphones through Bluetooth to save all the recorded data. Over time, the app will create a map of fishing hotspots where the user has found the most success. The app will also record the weight, species, and time and date of capture of trophy fish, while allowing users to create personal profiles with customized Cyberfishing pages. Anglers who become part of the Cyberfishing online community will be able to upload their collected data and recorded images, to share information on fishing hotspots.

The Cyberfishing Smart Rod Sensor is currently available for preorder through the company’s official website. The device is being sold for $89, with an expected shipping date at the end of January.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
Up Next

Mercedes-Benz gives the 2020 CLA the star treatment at CES 2019
Ring Door View Camera
Product Review

Use your peephole to add a front-door camera

Ring’s fifth video doorbell, introduced at CES 2019, is designed with renters in mind. It replaces a traditional peephole, is easy to install, and leaves no permanent marks on your front door.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
PureGear PureCam
Cars

PureGear’s multitasking dash cam watches the road while keeping you connected

PureGear traveled to CES 2019 to release a 4G LTE-connected dash cam called PureCam. It monitors the road, keeps an eye on the passenger compartment, and keeps the passengers connected to the internet.
Posted By Ronan Glon
kitchenaid smart oven revolutionizes kitchen ces 2019 stainless steel with powered attachments kode900hss 7
Smart Home

KitchenAid’s Smart Oven+ debuts at CES 2019, makes cooking easier

A collaboration between Whirlpool, Hamilton Beach, and KitchenAid has resulted in the KitchenAid Smart Oven+, a new smart oven with a series of different attachments that expand your culinary options.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more kasa cam outdoor by tp link
Smart Home

Kasa Smart debuts A.I.-based smart home platform with security and lighting

TP-Link's Kasa Smart takes a big step up in the smart home space with an artificial intelligence-based platform called Smart Actions and a suite of security, lighting, and control devices at CES 2019.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best heated outdoor gear 8k flexwarm jacket women
Outdoors

These surprisingly affordable heated jackets will keep you toasty all winter

These are the best heated jackets for keeping us warm and comfortable in the colder temperatures of winter, providing a surprisingly cosy experience powered only by a lightweight rechargeable USB battery pack.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Outdoors

Take on the forces of nature with one of the best backpacking tents you can buy

Whether you're headed out for the weekend or a thru-hike, these are the best backpacking tents you can buy. A proper backpacking tent allows you to stay comfortable and cozy on beautiful days or when the forces of nature seem to be…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
stm myth backpack product impressions 18l review
Computing

The STM Myth backpack got us stopped by airport security — for compliments

Backpacks are usually selected for the storage capacity or protective capability. The STM Myth does all that, but manages to do so with a style that few others can match. Here's what it's like.
Posted By Andy Boxall
outdoor industry aerogel oros explorer quater zip
News

Born in NASA labs, Aerogel insulation is finally making it to your wardrobe

The warmest insulator known to man is Aerogel, which has begun finding its way into outdoor gear at long last, delivering on the promise of lightweight and thin products that perform well in cold conditions.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Outdoors

Stay connected to your crew in the backcountry with one of the top walkie-talkies

Walkie-talkies remain one of the best methods for communicating in the backcountry, offering solid battery life, good range, and reliable technology built for use in the outdoors. Here are the best walkie-talkies available.
Posted By Kraig Becker, Kelly Hodgkins
Smart Home

12 cool houseboats that will set your imagination adrift

From artificial lakes in eastern Germany to ports in Portland, Oregon, here are 12 houseboats that are as stunning as they are downright extravagant. They might just want to make you give up your landlubbing ways.
Posted By Will Nicol, Nick Hastings
garmin fitness trackers sport watches fenix 5 lifestyle
Wearables

The ultimate guide to Garmin’s fitness trackers and smartwatches

Garmin jumped into the GPS smartwatch and fitness tracker market five years ago and has built a portfolio of devices that rivals competitor Fitbit. Here's your guide to the latest and greatest fitness devices that Garmin has to offer.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
amazon alexa cybic legend bike cybric 1
Outdoors

Nobody asked for an Alexa-powered bicycle, but Cybic Legend built one anyway

The Cybic Legend is a new bike set to hit the streets in the U.K. this summer that comes equipped with Amazon's digital assistant Alexa, who can provide the rider with traffic updates and navigational cues.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Callaway Golf Epic Flash
Outdoors

Artificial intelligence helps Callaway shape a better golf club

When designing its new driver and faraway woods, Callaway used artificial intelligence for the very first time with the A.I. coming up with a completely new shape that resulted in a 5 to 10 percent increase in distances hit.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll