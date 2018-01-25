Shred the gnar while listening to your favorite tunes with Domio Helmet Audio

Traditional helmet sound systems require cumbersome wires or inserts, leaving you less aware of your surroundings. Portable carry speakers can be loud and distracting to people around you — and you don’t really want to end up being “that guy” on the slopes. But listening to music while performing your favorite activity can be inspiring and enriching. This is why Elevety Sports introduced the Domio Helmet Audio Device, which effectively transforms your helmet into a sound system. This smart wearable was created for skiers, snowboarders, cyclists, and BMXers — for anyone who wears a helmet outdoors.

The device is easily mounted to any helmet, on the side or the top, and comes with an extra support strap for added security. Top mounting is suggested for a balanced, medium bass sound while side mounting is recommended if you want a more asymmetrical, higher bass sound.

The system is powered by vibro-audio technology, which utilizes micro-vibrations and transforms the inside of your helmet into your own personal sound system. As opposed to transmitting sound through air, as a traditional speaker does, vibro-audio technology takes micro vibration pulses and transmits them through a solid, i.e. your helmet. This results in audio that only you can hear while allowing you to remain alert to your exterior surroundings. The combination contributes to added immersion of sound in addition to safety.

The product is powered by bluetooth technology that easily syncs to all phones and MP3 devices. The battery is designed to last an entire day, so you never have to worry about losing a charge even in extremely cold conditions. Domio is completely environment proof, designed to withstand ice, snow, and rain. It is also shockproof so you don’t have to worry about damage in the event of a wipeout or crash.

The Domio Helmet Audio Device is operated using three different buttons and includes a Micro USB port for charging and an LED battery light indicator. The three button interface allows you to control your music by playing, pausing or stopping, change the volume, and also answer or make calls. Tipping the scales at just 2 ounces, you’ll hardly notice it’s there.

The Domio Helmet Audio Device retails for $130 on the company’s website.