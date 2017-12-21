You can't give skiers the gift of powder, but you can give them this sick gear

With the holidays approaching, you’re no doubt brainstorming what to gift your friends and family. If you’re shopping for a skier, it may be tricky to come up with ideas for gear they’ll actually use, particularly if you’re not a winter sports enthusiast yourself — and no, a simple gift card won’t cut it.

To help with the search, we’ve gathered a list of the best gifts for skiers, from gloves and goggles to the best snow accessories around. Whether you’re in search of simple stocking stuffers, or a major gift capable of blowing them away, there’s something here any skier in your life will love.

Falke SK2 Ski Socks Available in both men’s and women’s versions, these awesome ski socks blend merino wool and polypropylene to deliver warmth combined with moisture management for comfort that lasts all day. Using anatomically mapped cushion zones, the design reduces pressure around the shin, heel, and toes, providing blister-resistant socks with ultra-fast moisture transport and high thermal insulation. Buy it now at: Amazon

DryGuy Force Dry This convenient little contraption dries gloves, shoes, and boots in an hour, accessing those hard-to-reach spots where moisture tends to hide. The machine — which uses heated forced air to quickly dry gear — folds into a compact space, making it simple to throw in your ski bag or take on winter getaways. You can even use it in the lodge to dry mitts while you grab lunch, meaning you’ll never have to head into the cold wearing wet clothes again. Buy it now at: Amazon

Gregory Targhee 32 Backpack Made especially for backcountry ski touring, this badass backpack showcases every cool feature you could possibly need for your winter adventure: Stowable ski carry straps, a goggle pocket, a mesh helmet holder, hydration sleeve, avalanche safety pocket, tool compartment, and ice axe retainers, among many others. At just four pounds, the lightweight pack has Gregory’s signature Fusion Flex technology, an alpine-focused suspension system that offers load support for technical ascents. For ultimate customization, it also features vertical straps for snowboards and snowshoes if your winter sports aren’t ski-specific. Buy it now at: Backcountry

Kari Traa Akle Women’s Base Layers Designed for a female skier, these ultra-cozy base layers by Kari Traa — a Norwegian apparel brand founded by the Olympic skier of the same name — are constructed with fine merino wool that feels baby soft against the skin. They feature easy-snap buttons, odor-resistant fabric, and a body mapping design that offers a customized stretch fit. The material is phenomenally flexible with stylish, Scandinavian-inspired patterning. Buy it now at: Backcountry

Filson Alaskan Midweight Men’s Base Layers These high-end men’s base layers feature moisture-wicking merino wool that offers supreme insulation without itchiness or chafing. The loose-fitting, comfortable fabric feels cozy under ski pants with top-quality stitching, a long, easy-tuck hem, and fitted cuffs to seal in heat. The perfect gift for a guy who loves to hit the slopes and then go lounge around the cabin afterward. Buy it now at: Filson

Burke Mountain Confectionery Maple Collection At the foot of Burke Mountain Ski resort, this micro-chocolatier is a hotspot for skiers and tourists leaving the slopes at the end of the day. All of its savory sweets are hand-made at the Vermont confectionery where the aroma of Eden Ice Cider truffles, peppermint bark, and gooey chocolate fills the air. This 5 by 7-inch gift box sampler — which makes a fantastic stocking stuffer — includes salted maple caramel, sweet maple, maple bourbon, maple mocha, and maple creme. Buy it now at: Burke Mountain

goTenna Mesh Designed to give backcountry adventurers a way to connect with friends and family when they’re off the grid, this device allows you to send texts and GPS coordinates without any cell phone service. Mesh networking privately relays messages by searching the ultrahigh frequency (UHF) spectrum and communicating via these radio frequencies. For the holidays, the company offers special custom engraving on any purchased unit. Buy it now at: Amazon

Mountainsmith Boot Cube Ideal for ski vacations and day trips, this boot bag is constructed with coated mesh for ventilation and grommeted drain holes to keep wet, cold boots and gear separate to help them quickly dry. It’s convenient and compact, offering a zippered inner pocket, as well as one on the front panel to store goggles, gloves, and accessories. A fabulous gift for the skier who travels a lot. Buy it now at: Amazon

Skida Tour Neck Warmer This three-in-one ski accessory offers additional warmth on a cold day, along with a splash of extra color and style. Available in 36 different patterns and colorways for men and women, the brushed thermal fabric feels silky soft against your skin and can be worn three different ways — as a neckwarmer, headband, or hat. The brand new Winter collection features a handful of newly launched prints and designs. Buy it now at: Amazon

All Good Sunscreen Kit Skiers are prime candidates for chapped lips and sunburned faces, however, this four-piece sun and wind kit includes everything you need to protect yourself from the elements. With a natural zinc oxide formula, the sunscreen rubs on clear and remains water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. The set includes SPF 50+ sunscreen butter, an SPF 30 sunstick, SPF 30 sport sunscreen lotion, and a tube of organic SPF 20 lip balm. For another awesome, single-stick option, try Beyond Coastal’s easy-to-use Active Face Stick with coconut oil, beeswax, and yerba maté. Buy it now at: Amazon

Zeal Portal Zeal’s high-tech ski goggles offer a special photochromic lens that switches tints as light changes, meaning you can ski all day without swapping out lenses. When the sky is cloudy and overcast, for example, the goggles allow in extra light but when the sun comes back out, they shift to block glare, delivering impeccable visual clarity and making it easier to see textures in the snow. Buy it now at: Amazon

Roxy Biotherm Victoria Women’s Mittens Using Roxy’s Biotherm technology, these amazingly unique ski mittens feature microcapsules of Vitamin E, Shea butter, and apricot oil injected into the fabric. The tiny microbes are activated by friction so when you move, they break up and moisturize your hands while you play on the slopes. On top of that, the mittens are warm, cozy, and comfortable. An ideal gift for skiers and snowboarders alike. Buy it now at: Roxy

Seirus HeatTouch Hellfire Men’s Gloves The mother of all ski gloves, this has a heftier price tag but if you’re searching for a major gift, Seirus’s Hellfire is among the warmest, most high-tech ski gloves you can find. Featuring 280 grams of HeatLock hollow-core insulation and a self-heating panel that turns on with a button, the gloves are all but guaranteed to keep your hands blazing from first chair to the parking lot. The gloves come with the battery and charger included. Buy it now at: Seirus