Digital Trends
Outdoors

Need gift ideas? Here’s what to get the skiers and snowboarders in your life

Kelly Hodgkins
By
photograph the olympics winter 2018 oberstdorf ski flying world championships germany 19 jan
Philipp Guelland/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

With the holidays now upon us, you’re probably shopping frantically for gifts to give to your friends and family. If there is a skier or a snowboarder on your list, it may be challenging to find gear or accessories they don’t already own or will actually use.  If you are not a winter sports enthusiast yourself, then this task triples in its difficulty.

You always can go the gift card route, but we want to help you do better than that. To make it easier for you, we’ve gathered a list of the best gifts for skiers and snowboarders. You’ll find everything from heated gloves and cutting-edge goggles to the best winter sports accessories available. Whether you are looking for a small stocking stuffer or a show stopper gift, there’s something here for every skier or snowboarder.

Wave Tool – $50

best gifts for skiers snowboarders wave tool
Created by a rock climbing physical therapist, the Wave tool is an excellent recovery tool. The all-in-one soft tissue release tool has nine different surfaces– some straight and some curved — for massaging your achy muscles after a day of skiing or releasing adhesions from a nagging injury.

Buy now from:

Amazon Wave Tools

Outdoor Tech Chips 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Helmet Audio – $120

best gifts for skiers snowboarders chips bluetooth speakers in beanie

Pump up the volume while cruising through the powder with the Chips 2.0 Bluetooth speakers from Outdoor Tech. The helmet audio system drops into audio-ready ear flaps on many helmets and frees you from the tangled web of wired headsets. You can control your music right from your helmet and even make or receive phone calls.

Buy now from:

Amazon Backcountry

Spy Optic Ace EC Goggles – $275

Spy Optic Ace EC Goggles

Don’t let changing weather conditions leave you in the dark. Grab a pair of the Ace EC googles from Spy Optic and see things clearly. The google embeds electrochromic technology in the lens that allows you to transition between sunny, mixed, or flat weather visibility at the press of the button. For what it’s worth, these goggles were our 2018 Innovation Award winner from January’s Outdoor Retailer.

Buy now from:

Amazon Spy

GoPro Fusion 360-degree Action Camera – $600

GoPro Fusion review
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

Once you dabble with the GoPro Fusion, you’ll find yourself saying If it’s not 360-degrees then it’s not worth recording. The Fusion goes beyond the single lens, fixed frame recording of the traditional GoPro cameras and expands it to a full 360-degrees. The Fusion action camera uses two lenses – one in the front and one in the back — to film everything around you. No more worrying about camera angles as the Fusion allows you to capture every angle at once.

You can’t appreciate the power of this recording style until you start editing your clips. You are not stuck watching the video from one perspective. You can pan to watch the action from the front or back, the left or right, or the top or bottom. You can even change perspectives on the fly as you compile the video using OverCapture into a flat file that everyone can watch. You don’t have to be a photographer or videographer to enjoy the creative power of the Fusion. You just need to send your hardest and let the camera do the rest for you.

Buy now

Amazon Best Buy 

Phoozy – $30-$50

Foozy

Don’t let falling temps drain the battery life from your phone. Wrap it in the insulating warmth of a Phoozy. Created with NASA technology, the Phoozy keeps your phone warm when it is cold and protects it from overheating on a sunny summer day. The spacesuit-inspired pouch also floats and is impact resistant up to six feet. With a price tag of $50 or less, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Buy now from:

Amazon Phoozy

HeatTouch Hellfire Gloves – $425

best gifts for skiers snowboarders heat touch hellfire glove
Cold hands are the bane of every skier or snowboarder which is why every ski area stocks hand warmers at inflated prices. Don’t waste your money on those disposables. Invest your cash instead in a pair of HeatTouch Hellfire gloves from Seirus. With heating elements that extend over the fingers and thumbs, the Hellfires are some of the warmest gloves we have ever worn. They also have a battery life of up to 12 hours, which isn’t too shabby, either. You can even get them in both men’s and women’s sizing and as a mittens, too (Men’s/Women’s).

Buy now from:

Amazon Seirus

Sweet Protection Switcher MIPS Helmet – $250

best gifts for skiers snowboarders sweet protection switcher mips
The Switcher MIPS helmet from Sweet Protection is the Cadillac of ski helmets. No detail was left unturned in the development of this badass helmet. It is lightweight, among the lightest helmets we have worn, and is well-ventilated thanks to the 22 combined front and back vents. The magnetic chin strap is pure genius and the ear pads are to die for — they fully cover your ears without painfully squishing them. To top it off, the helmet is equipped with MIPS, a safety feature that protects your noggin in case of a crash.

Buy now from:

Backcountry Moosejaw 

Swagtron Snowtide Smart Helmet – $150

Swagtron Snowtide Smart Helmet

Best known for its electric scooters and hoverboards, Swagtron is jumping into the ski helmet market with a smart helmet to beat all smart helmets. The Snowtide has integrated Bluetooth audio for listening to your tunes as well as making and receiving phone calls. Download the compatible Snowtide app and you can use the push-to-talk button on the helmet to chat with friends and family anywhere on the mountain.

Safety while skiing is vital so Swagtron went one step further and developed a smart SOS system that can detect a crash when your full send goes full jerry. In case of a crash, the helmet will activate an alarm that must be turned off in a short period of time. If a skier is incapacitated and can’t turn off the alarm, then helmet will send out an alert to the skier’s emergency contact.

Buy now from:

Amazon Swagtron

Seirus MagneMask Combo TNT – $50

best gifts for skiers snowboarders seirus magnemask combo tnt
Face mask or balaclava — which is better for a cold day on the slopes? Don’t agonize over the decision, choose both with the MagneMask Combo TNT from Seirus. As its name implies, the MagneMask uses magnets to attach a a wind-protecting neo-fleece face mask to a thin balaclava that fits under your helmet. A warm layer of fleece wraps around your neck and rounds out the package. Wear the face mask and balaclava together on frigid days or easily remove the magnetic face mask when the temperatures start to climb.

Buy now from:

Amazon REI

Carv Bluetooth Ski Instructor $280

Carv Bluetooth Ski Instructor

Want to improve your skiing, but don’t want to pay for private lessons? Then check out Carv, an in-boot wearable and external Bluetooth tracker that analyzes your technique as you ski. The boot hardware analyzes your position and the pressure you apply as you carve up the mountain. These stats and more are sent to a connected smartphone app that provides real-time audio feedback as you ski. It’s like having a coach with you on every run.

Buy now from:

Carv

GoPro Hero7 Black – $400

gopro hero 2018 review 1
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

GoPro and skiing go together like apple pie and vanilla ice cream. Alone they are great, but together they are something special — and that didn’t change with the recently launched GoPro Hero7. The latest in the Hero lineup pushes the boundaries even further offering live streaming so everyone can watch as you drop into Corbet’s Couloir and a new in-camera stabilization system that’s a game changer. Add to that the voice commands for hands-free recording and you have a new champ in the action camera market.

GoPro also released the $300 Hero7 Silver and $200 Hero7 White, both of which include a touchscreen display, voice commands and more.

Buy now from:

Amazon Best Buy

Smith I/O Mag ChromaPop Snow Goggles – $240

Smith I/O Mag ChromaPop Snow Goggles

From its sunglasses to its snow goggles, Smith’s reputation in the optics industry can’t be beaten. Smith’s latest goggle is the I/O Mag, a rimless goggle with a magnetic lens attachment system. What sets the I/O Mag apart from the competition are the two locking tabs on either end of the google that help to hold the lens in place when a send goes horribly awry. You may have yard saled your skis and poles, but your lenses will stay firmly attached. A few well-placed AirEvac vents keep the goggle from fogging, while the Chromapop lens technology brings clarity and color to a whole new level.

Buy now from:

REI Backcountry

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Fitbit for any activity or sport
best hiking watches garmin fenix 5s plus maps
Deals

Cyber Monday Extended: Best Cyber Week Smartwatch Deals

Cyber Monday is known for its awesome online sales. Smartwatches, fitness trackers .. they both will see deep discounts. Now is your chance to score a new wearable at rock bottom prices.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best laptop bags
Computing

These laptop bags will keep your notebook secure wherever you go

Choosing the right laptop bag is no easy feat -- after all, no one likes to second-guess themselves. Here are some of the best laptop bags on the market, from backpacks to sleeves, so you can get it right the first time around.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Deals

The best iPhone deals for December 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want
Deals

20 holiday gift ideas for your co-workers that they’ll actually want

Your calendar is probably pretty hectic this holiday season, so it's easy to forget about your office holiday party. Given that we see our co-workers even more our own families sometimes, a gift is a very special gesture. If you really want…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
garmin fitness trackers sport watches fenix 5 lifestyle
Deals

REI slashed the price of the Garmin Fenix 5, but the sale ends today

The Garmin Fenix 5 is a multisport fitness watch, built almost entirely for use with just about any indoor or outdoor activity you can think of. From now until the end of the day on December 1, you can save $150 on a brand new model.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Columbia Star Wars Empire Crew Parka
Outdoors

Columbia’s latest Star Wars jacket will keep you as warm as a Wookiee

Columbia Sportswear introduced a limited edition parka based on the jackets that were worn by the crew that filmed The Empire Strikes Back in 1979 that are sure to be a coveted item for Star Wars fans.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Onak 2.0 Foldable Canoe
Outdoors

Onak 2.0 is an origami-inspired folding canoe for waterborne adventures

The Onak 2.0 is an origami-inspired folding kayak that measures 15 feet in length when fully assembled, yet can breakdown and be stored in a small, easily transported box making it a great option for apartment dwellers.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald, Kelly Hodgkins
best sleeping bags head
Outdoors

The best sleeping bags to help you conquer the cold, no matter what season it is

A proper sleeping bag has the ability to make or break a camping or backpacking trip. Here are our picks for the best sleeping bags on the market to help you choose the correct bag for any type of outdoor adventure.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best headlamps
Outdoors

Light up the night! Here are the five best headlamps money can buy

Headlamps make all the difference when camping or walking the dog at night, especially when you're in need of both hands. From Black Diamond and Petzl to Coast here are some of the best headlamps on the market.
Posted By Rachel Cavanaugh, Kelly Hodgkins
limes app based bike sharing service arrives in the uk lime e
Outdoors

Lime’s dockless electric bikes land in London, but its scooters aren’t allowed

Lime has landed in London with its dockless bikesharing service. The pedal-assisted electric bikes are unlocked via Lime's app and can reach speeds of 15 mph. It plans to have 1,000 bikes on the streets before the end of the year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Grayl Geopress
Outdoors

Forget pumps. This innovative filter purifies H2O in 8 seconds flat

The Grayl Geopress water purification system removes more than 99 percent of all bacteria, cysts, and viruses from water in just eight seconds, providing clean drinking water to travelers and outdoor adventurers.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Suunto Spartan Sport Baro
Outdoors

Built to take a beating and still perform, these are the best hiking watches

A proper hiking watch should track exercise metrics and act as a navigational co-pilot during any kind of hike. Ideally, it'll even have a built-in GPS system and sensors. Here are five of the best hiking watches.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
awesome tech you cant buy yet onak feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding canoes and ultra-fast water filters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle