Goal Zero’s new Skylight is an LED palm tree for emergencies

Goal Zero is expanding its lighting range today with a backup LED system called the Skylight. The Goal Zero Skylight is an all-in-one set that includes a 33Wh battery built in and six LED panels that can blast out 6,000 lumens all told.

There are four brightness settings available, if that much light is overkill for your needs, and the panels can angle outwards as needed to cover a larger area. Combined with the 12 feet of telescoping available from the tripod, you can cover quite the range with visibility. A handle with a one-button release allows you to quickly deploy the Skylight for outdoor work or play, and stakes stored in the legs give you the option to keep it in place. A dedicated spool stows the charging cable when you’re not using it, and a carrying case is included to store and move the whole kit.

Recommended Videos

I got a chance to play around a bit with the Goal Zero Skylight, and it’s quite quick to set up, as tested during a building-wide power outage. I was able to shine light down my entire hallway when the building’s own emergency power wasn’t working. It’s easy to see something like this being useful to industrious campers who want their site still operational well after sunset. I imagine there are some construction or expedition scenarios that require consistent light over a broad area while far from a power source, too.

Considering Goal Zero is best known for solar panels and backup batteries, this is a fun extension of its product categories. The Skylight is available to order for $300 from Goal Zero.

Editors' Recommendations