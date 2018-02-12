This portable jump-starter claims to be the most powerful ever made

There are few things more frustrating than jumping into your car, turning the key, and not having the engine turn over. This is especially true during the winter months when cold weather can drain your battery leaving you stranded far from help. But a portable jump starter that just launched on Indiegogo promises to take the stress out of these situations by delivering a compact and powerful solution for getting your car up and running again.

The Gooloo G2000 claims to be the lightest and most powerful portable jump starter on the market today. Weighing in at just 1.8 pounds, the device offers 2,000 peak amps, which is reportedly 1.5 times more powerful than the competition. That is enough to be able to jump-start as many as 40 vehicles before the battery pack itself needs a recharge.

To use the G2000, you simply turn the battery pack on, plug in its included “smart” jumper cables, and connect the red and black clamps to their corresponding posts on your car battery. An indicator light located on the device will turn green when it is ready to go, signaling the driver to turn the key. Once the engine turns over you just unplug the cables, turn off the power switch, and store it back in its protective case.

With its 28,800 mAh internal battery, the G2000 can do a lot more than jump-start your car, however. It also comes equipped with three USB ports — including one USB-C and a quick-charging port — for powering up smartphones tablets, and even laptops while on the go. The battery pack also has a DC socket adapter that can be used to provide power to devices that normally plug into a car’s cigarette lighter. It even comes with a built-in LED lamp for use during those after dark emergency situations.

The team behind the Gooloo G2000 was hoping to raise $10,000 to get the jump starter into production, but it easily blasted past that goal within the first few days of the crowdfunding campaign. That means it should go into production later this spring, with an estimated delivery in May. As always, it is good to be aware of the risks involved when backing such a project and take the necessary precautions.

When the G2000 does ship it is expected to sell for $239, though early bird supporters are eligible to get one for as much as 50 percent off.