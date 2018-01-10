Haglofs V-Series down jacket is tough as nails, uber warm, and waterproof

Ever since the stronger-than-steel fabric Dyneema burst onto the scene, outdoor companies around the globe have been hankering for a taste. Choucas designed the lightest climbing harness to date; Blackjak crafted an emergency jacket that weighs 70 grams; and Hyperlite Mountain Gear created an entire line of backpacks, stuff sacks, and shelters made from the wonder material. Now, Haglofs enters the ranks with the V-Series — the first-ever puff jacket featuring a Dyneema face fabric.

Heralded as the toughest down jacket in the world, Haglofs has created a product that really stands out from the crowd. Puff jackets are notorious for their lack of durability and susceptibility to rips and tears — but the Swedish-based company seems to have found the ultimate solution. The jacket’s face fabric is comprised of a Dyneema, polyester, and polypropylene blend that is extremely breathable, completely waterproof, and ultra lightweight. The shell encapsulates 900 fill-power goose down treated with DWR to provide for extreme warmth and water resistance. The upper body and arms are baffled, which serves for superior core insulation.

The jacket features YKK zippers throughout the exterior construction to keep water out and body heat in. The adjustable hood is compatible with a climbing helmet, the bottom hem is adjustable, and the backside features reflective tape overlay. There are two internal mesh stow pockets for holding your essentials, a zippered inner pocket, and a ventilating placket with two zippers. The V-Series is made tough enough to handle nature’s harshest elements and is ideal for backpacking, mountaineering, skiing, or for general outdoor winter use.

“V-Series is a celebration of our legacy within technical outdoor wear as well as the home for our most innovative products. Within V-Series we are pushing the boundaries by using cutting edge technologies that bring extraordinary function, aesthetic and performance to compete with the toughest conditions,” stated Jacopo Bufacchi, Head of Design at Haglöfs, in a press release.

The V-Series is available for purchase at selected retailers around the world, including Union in Los Angeles. It can be purchased online and shipped to specific countries including Sweden, Germany, Denmark, Finland, and the United Kingdom. The V-series retails for $1300.