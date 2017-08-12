Helicopter glamping could be the next big thing for visitors to Scotland

Why it matters to you Spend the night glamping in a specially refurbished Royal Navy Sea King helicopter, complete with Wi-Fi, kitchen, shower, and a lounge in the cockpit.

Travelers looking for a unique new experience may want to add helicopter glamping to their bucket lists. Mains Farm Wigwams, a rural resort located in Stirling, Scotland, has just added a refurbished Royal Navy Sea King helicopter to is list of accommodations for guests to book during their stay, while in the process creating one of the most unusual rental properties found anywhere in the world.

The helicopter was originally commissioned by the Royal Navy back in 1980 and served on both ships and land bases over the course of its long military career. It was retired from service in 2002 and purchased by Martyn and Louise Steedman – the owners of Mains Farm – for a mere 7,000 British pounds (about $9,115) in March 2016. Over the past year the couple has not only restored the exterior of the helicopter to is previous glory, but they have also given the interior a complete overhaul as well. Now, it has been transformed into a luxury suite filled with plenty of amenities for guests to enjoy.

The refurbished Sea King can comfortably sleep a family of five, accommodating two adults and three children. Its interior lighting is all original, but most of the rest of the suite is completely new. Features include a mini-kitchen complete with stove, microwave, and fridge for preparing meals, as well as a shower room, and a domed skylight overhead. The loo has been strategically placed in the same area that the helicopter’s sonar operator once occupied, while the cockpit – which retains the original instrument panel – has been turned into a lounge, complete with swivel chairs and a fold-out table.

A pair of sliding glass patio doors have been added to the side of the aircraft, opening up onto a deck that overlooks the surrounding countryside. The helicopter’s original main door is still in place however, and can be closed for added privacy in the evening. The suite even includes full electricity and free Wi-Fi access too.

The price for a night of helicopter glamping begins at 150 pounds ($195) for two adults. Children are welcome as well at the cost of 10 pounds ($13) each per night.

Find out more and book your stay at helicopterglamping.com.