Huru is the water-resistant, indestructible travel pack for all your adventures

Frequent travelers looking to for the right backpack to accompany them on their adventures may want to check out Huru, a new bag that recently launched on Kickstarter. The pack offers features designed to make it the only piece of luggage you need when traveling, including an expandable main compartment, rugged construction, and water-resistant fabrics.

The first thing most people will notice about the Huru is just how sturdy it is. The pack is well-constructed, making it a great option for use both at home and on the road. Its design gives it a versatile look that allows it to be used on a daily commute to the office, or when traveling to a far corner of the globe. And since its main compartment expands from a capacity of 24 liters to 40 liters, it always has just the right amount of space.

The backpack also comes with a removable waist bag that can be used as an over-the-shoulder sling, too. This bag offers a surprising amount of cargo space for carrying around small items. It also makes it a lot easier to leave the Huru behind in a hotel or car if you don’t want to carry the full pack all day long, which considering how heavy the backpack can be, is a distinct possibility.

Other features include multiple hidden pockets for keeping valuables safe and organized, a 15-inch laptop compartment, and an insulated pocket for keeping a beverage warm or cold. The shoulder straps are padded, as are the chest and waist straps, both of which can be removed to help cut down on the weight of the bag some. There is even an integrated rain hood that can be pulled over the users head to provide some protection from the elements.

Made from sturdy and water-resistant Cordura fabrics, and paired with high-quality zippers and clasps, the Huru impresses with its overall build quality. That translates into a high level of durability but brings added weight too. As mentioned, this backpack is on the heavy side even before you start adding anything to its interior. Throw in a laptop, travel clothes, a camera, and various other gear, and it begins to feel bulky very quickly. That might not make it the best option for those looking to travel light, but the pack is near indestructible and should make a good travel companion for years to come.

The designers of the Huru backpack are hoping to raise $15,000 on Kickstarter to get the bag into production. Even though their crowdfunding campaign has recently gotten underway, they are already more than halfway to that goal. That means the pack should go on sale in December of this year for $349. Early-bird supporters can reserve one now for just $249 however.

Find out more on the Huru Kickstarter page.