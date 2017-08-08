Hydro Flask lets you take your favorite wine with you on your adventures

Why it matters to you Wine lovers never have to do without their favorite vintage while camping again, thanks to this vacuum insulated, stainless-steel wine bottle and matching tumbler.

As craft beer continues to grow in popularity, we have seen a number of companies introduce high-quality growlers designed for use in the outdoors. Unfortunately, wine drinkers have not received the same level of attention and, as a result, they have resorted to lugging their favorite beverage into the backcountry inside a fragile glass bottle instead. But thanks to Hydro Flask, vino lovers now have a classy new option for transporting their wine to the campsite, making it easier than ever to enjoy an adult beverage while sitting around the campfire.

Founded in 2009, Hydro Flask is probably best known for its durable line of vacuum-insulated water bottles. Over the years, the company has perfected the art of making double-walled, stainless steel containers for helping outdoor enthusiasts stay hydrated on all of their adventures. Now, it is bringing that same level of craftsmanship to bottles made for keeping wine fresh in the outdoors too.

The recently launched 25-ounce Wine Bottle includes all of the features that we’ve come to expect from Hydro Flask and then some. For instance, it is made from extremely high quality 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel and its double-walled construction prevents condensation from forming on its exterior. The bottle also features a silicone base that keeps it from sliding on slick surfaces, while an insulated leak-proof cap securely fastens into place, avoiding accidental spills. Capable of holding an entire standard bottle of wine, this product is BPA-fee, easy to clean, and won’t retain tastes or odors either.

Of course, no self-respecting wine lover would ever drink straight from the bottle, so Hydro Flask had to create a lightweight, easily transportable cup to bring along, too. The new 10-ounce Wine Tumbler was made to perfectly complement the Wine Bottle, right down to design and color. The Tumbler holds two standard pours and is made from stainless steel, which not only makes it durable enough to survive at the campsite but also maintain the temperature of the wine as well. It also features an ergonomic shape that makes it easy to hold and is compatible with Hydro Flask’s insulated lid too.

Both the Wine Bottle and Tumbler are available now and are priced at $45 and $30, respectively. For more information, visit the Hydro Flask website.